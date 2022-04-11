Global Food 3D Printing Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Business Opportunities 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for customized food products and increased adoption from various end-use industries are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Food 3D Printing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,015.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for Food 3D Printing provides several benefits such as a healthy and good environment as it helps to convert ingredients such as beet leaves, algae, or insects into delicious products. It tunes up with customer’s preferences and needs by customizing the food products.

The advancements in technology has led to the technology being commonly adopted in restaurants, and it is also expected to gain popularity in the household kitchen in the coming years. 3D printing food allows for precision. This is extremely crucial in hospitals where a restricted diet is common, and the technology provides the potential for customization by patients.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

TNO, Choc Edge, Byflow, 3D Systems, Natural Machines, Barilla, Systems and Materials Research Corporation, Print2taste GmbH, Beehex, and Candyfab, among others.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Food 3D Printing Market on the basis of 3D printer type, ingredient, industry vertical, and region:

3D Printer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Inkjet-based

Extrusion Base

Selective Laser Sintering

Binder Jetting

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fruits and Vegetables

Dough

Proteins

Dairy Products

Sauces

Carbohydrates

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Government

Education

Defense

Emergency Services

Commercial

Bakeries

Retail Stores

Restaurants

Confectionaries

Residential

In September 2020, Singapore University of Technology and Design scientists developed a new way to print milk-based products. Direct ink writing (DIW) print milk-based products at room temperature, all the while maintaining its temperature-sensitive nutrients.

Material extrusion is among the most common printing process for Food 3D Printing, and required paste-like inputs such as mousses, purees, and other food vicious food such as chocolate ganache. In certain incidences, powdered ingredients such as sugar, protein are added to increase viscosity.

The carbohydrate ingredient segment is anticipated to grow significantly, owing to its usage in the production of nutritious and convenience food products. The segment is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

