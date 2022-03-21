Structured Cabling Market Share, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Structured Cabling Market Trend – Advancements in network infrastructure

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest Emergen Research on the Global Structured Cabling Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Structured Cabling market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Structured Cabling market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

The structured cabling market size is expected to reach USD 15.09 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global structured cabling market is driven significantly by rapid advancements in IT and telecommunication sectors, continuous investment in network and communication infrastructure development and upgradation, increasing government initiatives promoting digitization, and rising adoption of high-speed network connectivity systems and devices. Structured cabling solution includes installing and designing an organized cabling system that offers flexibility to adapt to changes, moves, and additions, and reduces system installation time, as well as supports the entire wiring infrastructure of an organization through a single system. This infrastructure comprises different standardized smaller components called subsystems, such as optical and twisted-pair cabling, patch cables, and patch panels.

Structured cabling offers a high level of flexibility and high bandwidth that accommodates any development and deployment of new applications without interrupting function of the existing system. Enterprises and businesses use different kinds of telecommunication applications and devices at the same time. Using a single system removes the complexity of having multiple wiring infrastructures in the same place. In case of any problem, it will be easier to find and rectify the problem with structured cabling infrastructure quicker and at a relatively low cost.

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Structured Cabling industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Structured Cabling sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Structured Cabling industry.

Regional Overview:

The global Structured Cabling market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Structured Cabling market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Structured Cabling Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Key players operating in the market are Teknon Corp, CommScope, Nexans S.A., Panduit Corp., Legrand, Corning Inc., Belden, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemen, and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Some Key Findings in the Report:

• In June 2020, Siemen announced its expansion of cost-effective open rack and cable management solutions with the introduction of new Value Vertical Cable Manager (VVCM) system.

• Product segment revenue is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid adoption of structured cabling in various industries such as IT and telecommunication, governmental organization, and others

• Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid development in network infrastructure and various government initiatives for promoting digitization in countries in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global structured cabling market based on solution, cable type, end-use, and regions as follows:

Solution Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Service

• Installation & Consultation

• Maintenance & Support

• Managed Services

• Product

• Cables

• Patch Panels & Cross Connects

• Patch Cords & Cable Assemblies

• Communication Outlets

• Racks & Cabinets

• SoftwareCable Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Category 6

• Category 5E

• Category 6A

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• IT & Telecommunication

• Residential & Commercial

• Government & Education

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Others

• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

o North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

o Europe

1. Germany

2. U.K

3. France

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. BENELUX

7. Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. India

3. Japan

4. South Korea

5. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. South Africa

4. Turkey

5. Rest of MEA

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

• Overview of Global Structured Cabling Market

• Competitive analysis of the Structured Cabling market

• Regional analysis of Global Structured Cabling market production and revenue

• Regional analysis of Global Structured Cabling market supply, consumption, and export & import

• Type-based market analysis of global Structured Cabling production, revenue, and price trends

• Application-based analysis of the global Structured Cabling market

• Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Structured Cabling market

• Global Structured Cabling market forecast (2020-2028)

• Conclusion of the research report

• Appendix

