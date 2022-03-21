Impact Modifiers Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for engineering plastics from the automotive industry is a significant factor driving global impact modifiers market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Impact Modifiers market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Impact Modifiers market landscape.

The impact modifiers market size is expected to reach USD 5,887.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 5.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of the global impact modifiers market can be attributed to surging demand for engineering plastics such as polycarbonates from the automotive industry. Engineering plastics enable reducing weight of automotive parts and provide more design freedom than metals. Impact modifiers are used to enhance impact performance of engineering plastics by imparting improved toughness, durability, and heat distortion temperatures.

Growing demand for PVC in various end-use industries such as packaging, consumer goods, building & construction, and automotive is a significant factor driving impact modifiers market growth. The application of pure PVS is limited in various industries due to its low impact resistance; thus, it is essential to use impact modifiers to increase toughness, durability, and weather resistance properties of PVC. Impact modifiers (such as MBS impact modifiers) generally find application in rigid PVC products processing to produce products including sheets, pipes, food-packaging film, pharmaceutical blister packs, and bottles.

The latest research report by Emergen Research, named ‘Global Impact Modifiers Market - Forecast to 2028’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Impact Modifiers market’s present and future trends. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period. The study also includes significant information pertinent to the Impact Modifiers industry, particularly the current COVID-19 scenario.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Impact Modifiers market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Impact Modifiers business sphere.

Segmental Analysis:

The global Impact Modifiers market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Impact Modifiers sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Key players in the market include Arkema SA, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Dow Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Lanxess AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Kaneka Corporation, and Shandong Novista Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

• In July 2020, Sukano, which is a company producing additives and masterbatches, announced the introduction of an innovative transparent impact modifier for PET resin. PET resin produced using the new impact modifier can be deployed as a substitute to specialty copolyesters used in packaging trays.

• Among the product type segments, the acrylic segment contributed largest revenue share in 2020. Acrylic impact modifiers increase the impact resistance of a plastic product, along with improving product surface gloss and weatherability. Acrylic impact modifiers are particularly ideal for outdoor products and find extensive usage in PVC sheets, pipes, boards, and pipe fittings.

• A major application of impact modifiers is to increase polyamides’ impact strength, along with fluidity. Plastic products produced from polyamides are used in various end-use industries such as automotive, consumer goods, packaging, electronics & electrical, and building & construction.

Emergen Research has segmented the global impact modifiers market on the basis of product type, application, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

• Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA)

• Acrylic

• Methyl Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS)

• Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

• Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE)

• Glass Fiber

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polyamide

• Polyesters

• Engineering Plastics

• Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Packaging

• Consumer Goods

• Building & Construction

• Automotive

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

• Europe

1. Germany

2. U.K.

3. France

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. Sweden

7. BENELUX

8. Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

1. China

2. India

3. Japan

4. South Korea

5. Rest of APAC

• Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. South Africa

4. Israel

5. Rest of MEA

Global Impact Modifiers Market Report – Table of Contents:

• Chapter 1 includes the global Impact Modifiers market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

• Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Impact Modifiers market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

• Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Impact Modifiers market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

• Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Impact Modifiers industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

• Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

