Occupancy Sensor Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Scope and Analysis 2021-2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global occupancy sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during 2021-2026.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Occupancy Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global occupancy sensor market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Occupancy sensors, also known as vacancy sensors, are devices that automatically regulate the functioning of installed equipment and appliances based on the occupancy of a room. These sensors are generally installed for controlling the ventilation, temperature, light, security, and surveillance systems. Most commonly, occupancy sensors utilize passive infrared, ultrasonic, and dual technologies for their operations. They are energy-efficient, highly flexible, maintenance-free, and cost-effective, with easy installation. Owing to this, occupancy sensors find wide applications across several commercial, industrial, and residential spaces, along with usage in the automobile industry.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/occupancy-sensor-market/requestsample
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
The increasing demand for energy-efficient devices, coupled with government policies for reducing carbon emissions and developing green buildings, have fueled the market growth. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the introduction of image processing occupancy sensors (IPOS), intelligent occupancy sensors, and micro-phonics, have increased their popularity across the world. Apart from this, the rise in traffic congestion issues has led to the increasing installation of occupancy sensors, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and ultrasonic sensors for better traffic management. Additionally, they are increasingly being installed in passenger cars and light and heavy commercial vehicles.
Market Breakup by Network Type:
Wired
Wireless
Market Breakup by Technology:
Passive Infrared
Ultrasonic
Dual Technology
Others
Market Breakup by Building Type:
Residential
Commercial
Market Breakup by Coverage Area:
Less Than 89 Degree
90 Degree-179 Degree
180 Degree-360 Degree
Market Breakup by Application:
Lighting Control
HVAC
Security Surveillance
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Honeywell International
Eaton Corporation
Schneider Electric
Legrand
Acuity Brands
Leviton Manufacturing
Pammvi Group
General Electric
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Hubbell Building Automation
Texas Instruments
Johnson Controls
Lutron Electronics, etc.
Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3AslElK
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Related Reports
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562304520/simulation-software-market-2021-26-share-size-growth-analysis-and-forecast
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562304686/unsaturated-polyester-resins-market-2021-26-share-size-trends-growth-analysis
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562304925/flow-meter-market-report-2022-27-share-size-trends-growth-analysis
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562305220/silicone-coating-market-report-2021-26-share-size-growth-demand-analysis
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562305589/swimming-pool-construction-market-2021-26-share-size-growth-analysis-and-forecast
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562305491/fermented-ingredients-market-global-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-2021-2026
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562305986/human-insulin-market-2021-26-trends-share-scope-growth-opportunity
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here