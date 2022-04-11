Occupancy Sensor Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Scope and Analysis 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global occupancy sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Occupancy Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global occupancy sensor market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Occupancy sensors, also known as vacancy sensors, are devices that automatically regulate the functioning of installed equipment and appliances based on the occupancy of a room. These sensors are generally installed for controlling the ventilation, temperature, light, security, and surveillance systems. Most commonly, occupancy sensors utilize passive infrared, ultrasonic, and dual technologies for their operations. They are energy-efficient, highly flexible, maintenance-free, and cost-effective, with easy installation. Owing to this, occupancy sensors find wide applications across several commercial, industrial, and residential spaces, along with usage in the automobile industry.

Market Trends:

The increasing demand for energy-efficient devices, coupled with government policies for reducing carbon emissions and developing green buildings, have fueled the market growth. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the introduction of image processing occupancy sensors (IPOS), intelligent occupancy sensors, and micro-phonics, have increased their popularity across the world. Apart from this, the rise in traffic congestion issues has led to the increasing installation of occupancy sensors, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and ultrasonic sensors for better traffic management. Additionally, they are increasingly being installed in passenger cars and light and heavy commercial vehicles.

Market Breakup by Network Type:

Wired

Wireless

Market Breakup by Technology:

Passive Infrared

Ultrasonic

Dual Technology

Others

Market Breakup by Building Type:

Residential

Commercial

Market Breakup by Coverage Area:

Less Than 89 Degree

90 Degree-179 Degree

180 Degree-360 Degree

Market Breakup by Application:

Lighting Control

HVAC

Security Surveillance

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Honeywell International

Eaton Corporation

Schneider Electric

Legrand

Acuity Brands

Leviton Manufacturing

Pammvi Group

General Electric

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hubbell Building Automation

Texas Instruments

Johnson Controls

Lutron Electronics, etc.

