Pet Food Packaging Market Top Players, Size, Emerging Trends, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Forecasts 2027

The pet food packaging market is fueled by increase in pet adoption rate resulting in increased demand for pet food products in developing countries across

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pet food packaging market is projected to reach value of USD 13.27 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market for pet food packaging can be attributed to high rate of pet adoption and growing trend of pet humanization. Various animal shelters and individual pet lovers are joining forces to educate people in order to increase awareness about pet adoption through social media or by organizing multiple camps. People have started to accept their pets as a member of their family. This perception has created significant increase in the demand for packed food products for animals.

Concerns about a pet’s nutritional intake are constantly rising among pet owners, which is boosting the demand for advanced materials required in the pet food packaging industry. Manufacturers are developing advanced technologies to offer a state-of-the-art solution for packaging, which would protect the pet food from getting spoiled or damaged.

The marketing of a particular pet food is directly connected to visual graphics, nutritional ingredients, the method of feeding, and guidelines mentioned on the packet. Buyers are more likely to choose those products which have a package offering informative analysis of various nutrients in the packaged food.

Companies profiled in the global Pet Food Packaging market:

Amcor Plc, Mondi Plc, Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles, Goglio S.p.A, Huhtamaki OYJ, Berry Global Group Inc., Ardagh Group S.A, Transcontinental Inc., and AptarGroup, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global pet food packaging market based on type of material, packaging type, animal type, and region as follows:

Types of Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–-2027)

Paper & Paperboard

Plastics

Metals

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–-2027)

Cans

Pouches

Bags

Cartons

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–-2027)

Dog

Cat

Fish

Bird

Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2020, Amcor plc. acquired Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), a manufacturer of packaging products. This acquisition would allow Amcor plc. to expand its customer base and enhance its presence in the global market. The investment is expected to help the acquirer to further strengthen its packaging capabilities for products such as pet care products, beverages, medicines, food, personal care products, and other consumer products.

In November 2019, Huhtamaki launched its state-of-the-art flexible packaging unit in Egypt. Through this investment, Huhtamaki entered the manufacturing industry for flexible packaging in Africa.

The pet food packagingmarket in North America was valued at USD 3.14 Billion in 2019 and it is estimated to expand at a rate of 4.5% during the forecast period. The people in this region are more influenced by the on-the-go lifestyle and prefer ready-to-eat food, which is driving the pet food packaging market in the region.

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Pet Food Packaging market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Pet Food Packaging market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Pet Food Packaging market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

