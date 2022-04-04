Food Enzymes Market SWOT Analysis, CAGR, Production Supply & Supply-Demand Gap: Amano Enzyme Inc.,Novozymes, Kerry Group
Rising demand for food enzymes from food & beverage industry and increasing health awareness are some key factors driving global food enzymes market revenue
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Food Enzymes Market research report offers a panoramic view of the Food Enzymes market, regulatory framework, and macro- and micro-economic factors that influence the growth of the industry. The report strives to offer authentic information about the Food Enzymes market size, share, product portfolio, revenue estimations, and growth rate. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals.
The global food enzymes market size is expected to reach USD 3,309.9 Million at a revenue CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for food enzymes from food & beverage industry. Enzymes are used in various applications such as in cheese making, bakery items, production of fruit, starch processing, and beverages and drinks. These ingredients enhance texture, nutritional value, appearance, and generate desirable aroma and flavor. Enzymes are used as an alternative to existing chemical-based technologies and are replacing synthetic chemicals in various processes. Enzymes also help in enabling eco-friendly production processes, through biodegradability and lower energy consumption during production.
Surging demand for food & beverages with high nutritional value and better flavor is driving revenue growth of the global food enzymes market. Food enzymes are crucial in food processing, extending from processing of protein to processing of starch processing, while improving nutritional content in end products. Also, enzymes are necessary to enhance raw material processing for alcohol fermentation and in dairies.
The report also studies the key companies of the Food Enzymes market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities. Some players analyzed in the report are:
Amano Enzyme Inc., Enzyme Bioscience Pvt. Ltd., DuPont, Royal DSM, Biocatalysts Ltd., Novozymes, Kerry Group, Associated British Foods PLC, Puratos Group, and Chr Hansen Holding A/S.
Emergen Research has segmented the global food enzymes market on the basis of source, product type, application, and region:
Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Microorganisms
Animals
Plants
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Carbohydrase
Amylase
Cellulase
Lactase
Others
Protease
Lipase
Polymerases
Nucleases
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Food
Bakery & Confectionery Products
Meat Products
Dairy Products
Nutraceuticals
Others
Beverages
Brewing Products
Juices
Fortified Beverages
Others
Key Highlights of Report
In June 2019, North American business unit of The Brenntag Food & Nutrition made an announcement about signing a new distribution contract with AB Enzymes, Inc. to distribute its enzymes in Canada and US.
Among the source segments, microorganisms segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Enzymes produced from microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and yeast, find extensive use in various food preparations to enhance texture and flavor. These are the favored enzyme sources owing to offering of various benefits, including cost-effectiveness, ease and consistent production. Also, these enzymes are more stable as compared to animal and plant sources.
Among the type segments, protease segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. Protease helps in several vital body functions, such as aiding food breakdown for energy. These enzymes help in reducing inflammation and ease body pain, including joint pain.
Objectives of the Report:
Study of the global Food Enzymes market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2018-2019) and forecast (2021-2028)
Industrial structure analysis of the Food Enzymes market by identification of various sub-segments
Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis
Competitive landscape bench marking
Analysis of Food Enzymes market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market
Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Food Enzymes market
Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances
Regional Segmentation
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
