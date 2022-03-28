Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Machine Learning Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope, Regional Analysis by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising volume of complex data and need for reduction in hardware costs are some key factors driving growth of the Artificial Intelligence

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Machine Learning Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) & advanced Machine Learning (ML) market size is expected to reach USD 471.39 Billion at a steady CAGR of 35.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced Machine Learning (ML) technologies are witnessing increasing demand and deployment across various fields, such as in leading-edge medical diagnostics, advanced quantum computer systems, consumer electronics, and smart personal assistants. Machine Learning is a type of AI, which enables computers to learn without being initially programmed. Rising focus on development of computer programs that can teach themselves and change and evolve when exposed to new data, is a factor driving demand for these technologies.

Rapid digitalization is another significant driving factor supporting market growth. Rise in demand for digitalization in transportation, in hospitality and travel industries for hotel bookings and travel, and in healthcare sector in various economies across the globe has been fueling growth of the market. Artificial Intelligence with advanced ML helps in connecting companies to track and interact with consumers through cost-effective and effortless automated mechanisms. AI and advanced ML are being used in different fields; for instance, AI-enabled Chef Watson provided by IBM is being used in kitchen by sous-chef to help develop recipes and advise human colleagues on food combinations to create unique flavors.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. Key players operating in the market are NVIDIA Corporation, Prisma Labs, Inc., IBM, Google, Intel Corporation, Clarifai, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Siemens, Netguru, and Micron Technology.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence & advanced Machine Learning market on the basis of functions, organization size, vertical, and region:

Functions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Operations

Manufacturing

Customer Support

Sales & Marketing

Research & Development

Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Consumer Goods & Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Others (Education, Media & Entertainment)

Regional Bifurcation of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Machine Learning Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2021, mental health technological firm, Clarigent Health, launched Clarity, which is a listening app with AI designed to identify patients at the risk of suicide. The app uses ML to predict patients who are contemplating suicide.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are used to improve efficiently in manufacturing industry. Smart factories, also known as smart factories 4.0, can reduce major unexpected downtime and improve efficiency and transition time, overall product quality, and worker safety. Artificial Intelligence enables more productivity, while also ensuring facilities are environment friendly.

The large enterprises segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Such enterprises are adopting AI and advanced ML at a rapid pace to extract the needed information from large volumes of data and predict the outcome of different problems faced by the organization.

Key Features of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Machine Learning Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

