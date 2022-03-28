Mushroom Cultivation Market 2021 Value with Status and Global Analysis – Monaghan Mushrooms, Walsh Mushrooms Group

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for edible mushrooms due to various health benefits is a key factor driving revenue growth in the global mushroom cultivation market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

The global mushroom cultivation market size is expected to reach USD 22.78 Billion in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady increase in demand for mushrooms is a key factor driving growth of the global mushroom cultivation market. According to various research, edible mushroom have medicinal properties and act as an antioxidant, anticancer, antiallergic, cardiovascular protector, and others.

Mushroom farming has become a profitable income source for small farmers in recent years. The production technique is entirely different from other vegetables as mushrooms can be grown on plants, sawdust, wood, husk, straw, and hay, etc. The cultivation process requires very little space and does not need fertile soil. These advantages driving mushroom production and cultivation as a primary business for marginal or landless producers. Many farmers are generating additional income through mushroom production during lean seasons.

Rising demand for mushrooms as a substitute for meat products followed by rising preference for vegan food products and diets are some other key factor boosting demand for mushrooms. This in turn is resulting in increasing global mushroom production using more modern and advanced cultivation technologies and processing techniques.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. Key players operating in the market are Monaghan Mushrooms, Walsh Mushrooms Group, Mycelia, South Mill Mushrooms Sales, Smithy Mushrooms Ltd., Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH, Italspwan, Mushroom SAS, Fujishukin Co., and Societa Agricola Porretta.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mushroom cultivation market based on type, phase, form, marketing channel, and region as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Button Mushroom

Cremini Mushrooms

Oyster Mushrooms

Others

Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Composting

Spawning

Casing

Pinning

Cropping

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Fresh

Dried

Canned

Marketing Channels Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline

Regional Bifurcation of the Mushroom Cultivation Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2019, South Mill Mushrooms and Champ's Mushrooms combined forces to create the leading mushroom producer and supplier in North America. This agreement helped South Mill Mushrooms meet rising demand in all mushroom marketplace segments throughout the United States and Canada.

Button mushroom segment is expected to register a relatively higher revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for button mushrooms due to nutritional properties and easy availability.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share in the global mushroom cultivation market. This can be attributed to increasing consumptionof mushrooms and adoption of more modern mushroom cultivation processes in countries in the region.

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Mushroom Cultivation market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Mushroom Cultivation market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Mushroom Cultivation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Mushroom Cultivation Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Million Ton)

Chapter 6. Mushroom Cultivation Market By Phase Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million Ton)

Chapter 7. Mushroom Cultivation Market Forms Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million Ton)

Chapter 8. Mushroom Cultivation Market By Marketing channels Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million Ton)

Chapter 9. Mushroom Cultivation Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

