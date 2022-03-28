Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Outlook By 2021 -2028 | Fluke Biomedical, IBA Dosimetry, Gammex
Advancement in radiation technology and rising prevalence of cancers is fueling revenue growth in the global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.
The global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market is expected to reach a market size of USD 36.4 Million by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Quality check and assurance before delivering radiation treatment to a cancer patient is critical in order to maintain the radiation dose as prescribed by the doctor. Some major drivers fueling growth of the global market include enhancement of patient and machine quality assurance in radiation oncology, rising demand for tissue equivalent phantoms, and increasing number of cancer patients globally.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/505
Dosimetry phantoms in radiation therapy treatment plays a vital role in ensuring the accuracy of a planned dose. Quality assurance phantoms are primarily used for calibration and characterization of delivery devices. Apart from that, phantoms are used for verifying distributions of modeled (planned) dose. Emerging economies are currently capable of providing better radiation treatment due to rapid advancements in medical technology. Growing concerns regarding patient safety during radiation treatment has been resulting in deployment of more stringent measures and practices, which is supporting demand for phantoms in the healthcare sector.
Report Objective:
The report offers a complete analysis of the global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc., Fluke Biomedical, IBA Dosimetry, Modus Medical Devices Inc., PTW Freiburg GmbH, Standard Imaging Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, The Phantom Laboratory Inc., Gammex Inc., and Gold Standard Phantoms and others are some of the top companies profiled in the report.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/505
Emergen Research has segmented the global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market based on technology, therapy, application, and region as follows:
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)
Linear Accelerators
Cobalt-60
High-Dose Radiation
Low-Dose Radiation
Therapy Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)
Photon Beam Radiation Therapy
Advanced 3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy
Image Guided Radiation Therapy
Intensity-modulated radiation therapy
Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy
Intraoperative Radiotherapy
Neutron Beam Therapy
Brachytherapy
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)
Prostate Cancer
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Head and Neck Cancers
Skin Cancer
Other
Key Highlights from the Report
In November 2020, PTW Freiburg GmbH (PTW) signed a distribution agreement with QRM GmbH. PTW became the sole global distributor of QRM's tissue-equivalent phantoms from to beginning of January 2021.
The Cobalt-60 segment in the global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during forecast period. Cobalt-60 is primarily used to maintain the appropriate level of radiation and destroy malignant cells in tumor and cancer treatment.
The market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share of 25.0% in 2020. Key factors such as growing focus on medical technology and governmental support are supporting growth of the market in this region.
To view the detailed ToC of the global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radiation-therapy-quality-assurance-phantoms-market
Regional Bifurcation of the Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/505
Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Iris Recognition Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566071442/iris-recognition-market-analysis-report-size-share-growth-applications-technology-types-products-and-forecast-2027
5G Chipset Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566071506/increasing-government-initiatives-to-create-smart-cities-5g-chipset-market-size-worth-usd-33-03-billion
Infrared Imaging Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566071906/increase-in-defense-expenditure-infrared-imaging-market-worth-usd-10-29-billion-cagr-of-7-3
Anti-Drone Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566072118/anti-drone-market-size-growth-analysis-business-opportunities-key-players-demand-competitive-landscape-2027
Healthcare Analytics Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566072483/healthcare-analytics-market-scenario-size-trends-growth-analysis-research-insights-outlook-opportunity-2027
Smart Irrigation Controllers Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566082833/smart-irrigation-controllers-market-overview-size-upcoming-trends-and-future-opportunities-by-2027
Educational Robot Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566083750/educational-robot-market-to-grow-rapidly-technological-advancements-in-education-sector
Decision Intelligence Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566092602/decision-intelligence-market-to-hit-3-43-billion-in-2021-2030-decision-intelligence-industry-exhibit-a-cagr-of-6-2
Chip Scale Package LED Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566094687/chip-scale-package-led-market-to-grow-rapidly-advancements-in-technology
Medical Wearable Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566159828/medical-wearable-market-top-players-size-business-scenario-share-growth-updates-and-forecasts-research-report-2027
Blockchain in Retail Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566159850/blockchain-in-retail-market-analysis-by-growth-emerging-trends-and-future-opportunities-forecast-period-2021-2028
Nanofilms Market Overview https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566160059/nanofilms-market-overview-by-industry-chain-information-upstream-raw-materials-downstream-industry
Battery Materials Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566160124/battery-materials-market-research-report-on-current-status-scope-growth-and-future-growth-prospects-to-2027
Automotive Aftermarket Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566160347/automotive-aftermarket-market-estimated-to-record-highest-cagr-of-4-2-market-trends-high-demand-in-the-sector
Internet of Nanothings Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566160823/internet-of-nanothings-market-2021-latest-developments-upcoming-trends-with-top-most-key-vendors
Healthcare Robotics Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566160850/healthcare-robotics-market-is-still-has-room-to-grow-emerging-players-zimmer-biomet-robotics-renishaw-plc-aethon
Veterinary Vaccines Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566162198/veterinary-vaccines-market-size-share-growth-trend-and-forecast-research-report-by-2027
Silicon Photonics Devices Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566162714/silicon-photonics-devices-market-industry-development-scenario-and-forecast-2027
Text-to-Speech Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566285209/global-text-to-speech-market-key-players-and-future-trends-industry-analysis
Automotive Composites Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566062410/automotive-composites-market-size-trend-business-opportunities-challenges-drivers-and-restraint-research-report
Heavy EVs and Industrial Equipment Charging Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566061801/heavy-evs-and-industrial-equipment-charging-market-increasing-use-of-electric-vehicles-is-driving-the-market-growth
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights
Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services
Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radiation-therapy-quality-assurance-phantoms-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn