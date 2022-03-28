Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Outlook By 2021 -2028 | Fluke Biomedical, IBA Dosimetry, Gammex

Emergen Research Logo

Advancement in radiation technology and rising prevalence of cancers is fueling revenue growth in the global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

The global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market is expected to reach a market size of USD 36.4 Million by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Quality check and assurance before delivering radiation treatment to a cancer patient is critical in order to maintain the radiation dose as prescribed by the doctor. Some major drivers fueling growth of the global market include enhancement of patient and machine quality assurance in radiation oncology, rising demand for tissue equivalent phantoms, and increasing number of cancer patients globally.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/505

Dosimetry phantoms in radiation therapy treatment plays a vital role in ensuring the accuracy of a planned dose. Quality assurance phantoms are primarily used for calibration and characterization of delivery devices. Apart from that, phantoms are used for verifying distributions of modeled (planned) dose. Emerging economies are currently capable of providing better radiation treatment due to rapid advancements in medical technology. Growing concerns regarding patient safety during radiation treatment has been resulting in deployment of more stringent measures and practices, which is supporting demand for phantoms in the healthcare sector.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc., Fluke Biomedical, IBA Dosimetry, Modus Medical Devices Inc., PTW Freiburg GmbH, Standard Imaging Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, The Phantom Laboratory Inc., Gammex Inc., and Gold Standard Phantoms and others are some of the top companies profiled in the report.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/505

Emergen Research has segmented the global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market based on technology, therapy, application, and region as follows:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)

Linear Accelerators

Cobalt-60

High-Dose Radiation

Low-Dose Radiation

Therapy Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)

Photon Beam Radiation Therapy

Advanced 3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy

Image Guided Radiation Therapy

Intensity-modulated radiation therapy

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy

Intraoperative Radiotherapy

Neutron Beam Therapy

Brachytherapy

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Head and Neck Cancers

Skin Cancer

Other

Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2020, PTW Freiburg GmbH (PTW) signed a distribution agreement with QRM GmbH. PTW became the sole global distributor of QRM's tissue-equivalent phantoms from to beginning of January 2021.

The Cobalt-60 segment in the global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during forecast period. Cobalt-60 is primarily used to maintain the appropriate level of radiation and destroy malignant cells in tumor and cancer treatment.

The market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share of 25.0% in 2020. Key factors such as growing focus on medical technology and governmental support are supporting growth of the market in this region.

To view the detailed ToC of the global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radiation-therapy-quality-assurance-phantoms-market

Regional Bifurcation of the Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/505

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Iris Recognition Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566071442/iris-recognition-market-analysis-report-size-share-growth-applications-technology-types-products-and-forecast-2027

5G Chipset Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566071506/increasing-government-initiatives-to-create-smart-cities-5g-chipset-market-size-worth-usd-33-03-billion

Infrared Imaging Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566071906/increase-in-defense-expenditure-infrared-imaging-market-worth-usd-10-29-billion-cagr-of-7-3

Anti-Drone Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566072118/anti-drone-market-size-growth-analysis-business-opportunities-key-players-demand-competitive-landscape-2027

Healthcare Analytics Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566072483/healthcare-analytics-market-scenario-size-trends-growth-analysis-research-insights-outlook-opportunity-2027

Smart Irrigation Controllers Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566082833/smart-irrigation-controllers-market-overview-size-upcoming-trends-and-future-opportunities-by-2027

Educational Robot Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566083750/educational-robot-market-to-grow-rapidly-technological-advancements-in-education-sector

Decision Intelligence Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566092602/decision-intelligence-market-to-hit-3-43-billion-in-2021-2030-decision-intelligence-industry-exhibit-a-cagr-of-6-2

Chip Scale Package LED Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566094687/chip-scale-package-led-market-to-grow-rapidly-advancements-in-technology

Medical Wearable Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566159828/medical-wearable-market-top-players-size-business-scenario-share-growth-updates-and-forecasts-research-report-2027

Blockchain in Retail Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566159850/blockchain-in-retail-market-analysis-by-growth-emerging-trends-and-future-opportunities-forecast-period-2021-2028

Nanofilms Market Overview https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566160059/nanofilms-market-overview-by-industry-chain-information-upstream-raw-materials-downstream-industry

Battery Materials Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566160124/battery-materials-market-research-report-on-current-status-scope-growth-and-future-growth-prospects-to-2027

Automotive Aftermarket Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566160347/automotive-aftermarket-market-estimated-to-record-highest-cagr-of-4-2-market-trends-high-demand-in-the-sector

Internet of Nanothings Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566160823/internet-of-nanothings-market-2021-latest-developments-upcoming-trends-with-top-most-key-vendors

Healthcare Robotics Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566160850/healthcare-robotics-market-is-still-has-room-to-grow-emerging-players-zimmer-biomet-robotics-renishaw-plc-aethon

Veterinary Vaccines Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566162198/veterinary-vaccines-market-size-share-growth-trend-and-forecast-research-report-by-2027

Silicon Photonics Devices Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566162714/silicon-photonics-devices-market-industry-development-scenario-and-forecast-2027

Text-to-Speech Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566285209/global-text-to-speech-market-key-players-and-future-trends-industry-analysis

Automotive Composites Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566062410/automotive-composites-market-size-trend-business-opportunities-challenges-drivers-and-restraint-research-report

Heavy EVs and Industrial Equipment Charging Market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566061801/heavy-evs-and-industrial-equipment-charging-market-increasing-use-of-electric-vehicles-is-driving-the-market-growth

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radiation-therapy-quality-assurance-phantoms-market