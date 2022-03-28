Quantum computing for enterprise Market Is Booming Worldwide | Google LLC, Baidu, Inc., Rigetti & Co, Intel Corporation.

Emergen Research Logo

Quantum computing for enterprise Market Trends – Rise in adoption of quantum computing in the automotive industry.

The global quantum computing for enterprise market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 3,907.4 Million by 2027, and register a steady revenue growth rate, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global quantum computing for enterprise market in terms of revenue is expected to increase substantially over the forecast period due to increasing global demand for quantum computing simulation for drug discovery and to identify new chemical compounds. Rising need to accelerate the learning process of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also a major factor expected to further boost global quantum computing for enterprise market growth during the forecast period. Rising adoption of quantum computing in the automotive industry is expected to further support growth in market size in future.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Quantum Computing for Enterprise market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Quantum Computing for Enterprise market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Quantum Computing for Enterprise market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Key Highlights of Report

• Hardware segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue expansion at a CAGR of 47.5% during the forecast period. This high growth rate can be attributed to rising usage of qubits in quantum computing to program and manage qubits; an optimized hardware approach with significant standard hardware is necessary.

• The cloud-based quantum computing segment is projected to account for largest market share over the forecast period due to growing use of cloud-based quantum computing for new drug discovery, risk management, supply chain optimization, and financial trading.

• In terms of revenue contribution to the global quantum computing enterprise industry market, the simulation segment is projected to lead during the forecast period as a result of increasing application of quantum computing simulation for electric battery production and for the identification of chemical compounds.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the Quantum Computing for Enterprise industry are:

Google LLC, Baidu, Inc., Rigetti & Co, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Accenture plc, AT&T Inc., and Atos SE.

Emergen Research has segmented the global quantum computing for enterprise market on the basis of component, deployment, application, end-use, and region.

• Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

o Software

o Hardware

1. Input/Output Subsystem

2. Dilution Refrigerator

3. Quantum Processing Unit

o Service

1. Support & Maintenance

2. Consulting

3. Training

4. Others

• Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

o Cloud-based Quantum Computing

o Hybrid Quantum Computing

o On-premises Quantum Computing

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

o Simulation

o Machine Learning

o Optimization

o Others

• End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

o Aerospace

o Agriculture

o Automotive

o Energy

o Finance

o Gaming

o Healthcare

o Information Technology

o Investment

o Life Science

o Logistics

o Manufacturing

o Oil& Gas

o Telecommunication

o Transportation

The Global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Quantum Computing for Enterprise market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Quantum Computing for Enterprise market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Radical Features of the Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Report:

• The report encompasses Quantum Computing for Enterprise market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

• An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

• Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

• Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

• The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Quantum Computing for Enterprise industry

