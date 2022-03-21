Aerogel Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 703.0 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.8%, Market Trends – High demand from North America

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aerogel market size reached USD 703.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in demand for better insulating materials, increasing focus and initiatives towards reduction of carbon emissions, and easy availability of silica aerogels are some key factors driving global aerogel market revenue growth.Aerogel is a porous, synthetic, ultralight, and moisture resistant material, which has low density and high surface area. It is produced by extracting the liquid component of a gel through supercritical drying or freeze-drying.

The report relies on advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to assess information. The data for the study is gathered from reliable and trustworthy sources, ensuring the authenticity and accuracy of the research study. We also employ qualitative and quantitative analysis to deliver a comprehensive and all-encompassing research study on the global aerogel market. The report also comprises of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis, to offer the reader with a complete and all-inclusive study of crucial segments of the global aerogel market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Silica segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Silica-based aerogels are widely known for high surface area, low thermal conductivity, optical transparency, and high optical transmission. Silica aerogels are also used or considered for uses in sensors, waste management, thermal insulation, and others.

Blanket segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. It was the first commercial aerogel form used for various applications such as thermal insulation in residential and commercial buildings.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing research & development activities of aerogel products and investment by leading companies to expand product portfolio. Increasing application of aerogel in various sectors such as pharmaceutical, transportation, and automotive is also propelling growth of the market in this region.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Aspen Aerogels, Inc., Cabot Corporation, Aerogel Technologies, LLC, Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co., Ltd., Active Aerogels, Enersens, JIOS Aerogel Corporation, Armacell, Svenska Aerogel AB, and Green Earth Aerogel Technologies.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others. It also offers key insights into financial standing, market reach, global position, gross profit margins, and investment and funding initiatives.

Emergen Research has segmented the global aerogel market on the basis of product type, form, processing, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Silica

Polymer

Carbon

Others

Metal

Metal Oxide

Metal Chalcogenides

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Blanket

Panel

Particle

Monolith

Processing Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Virgin

Composites

Additives

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Oil & Gas

Construction

Transportation

Automobile

Marine

Aerospace

Performance Coating

Day-Lighting & LVHS

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial & Cryogenics

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Aerogel market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Aerogel market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Aerogel market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Aerogel market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Aerogel Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

