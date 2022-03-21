Collagen Peptides Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 608.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – increasing use of collagen peptides in nutritional products.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- he global collagen peptides market size is expected to reach USD 913.1 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady projected revenue growth can be attributed to shift in consumer preference towards healthy lifestyle and expanding application of collagen peptides in nutritional products, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.The psychological and nutritional properties of collagen peptides offer several health benefits such as minimizing muscle soreness after intense exercise, improving joint health, aiding in muscle growth, providing energy during workouts, and strengthening skin by helping the body produce more collagen and hyaluronic acid, and preventing bone loss.

The research report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Global collagen peptides Market and helps the market participants intensify their footprints in the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period. It also offers a regional analysis of the global collagen peptides market to explore possible growth prospects available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the global collagen peptides market. The report offers a detailed statistical evaluation and accurate market data, viz., market share, CAGR, gross margin, revenue, consumption, production, and sales.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Collagen Peptides market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Collagen Peptides market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Collagen Peptides market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2021, Nitta Gelatin, which is a leading manufacturer of gelatin in India, launched premium gelatin with Japanese technology in the HoReCa category. The premium gelatin will allow food connoisseurs to prepare various desserts, jellies, frozen sweets, soft candies, and marshmallows at international standards.

In April 2020, GELITA AG launched new product – VERISOL GELITA – which contains bioactive collagen peptides, which is an essential component for supporting healthy skin. VERISOL is scientifically proven to have positive results on overall skin conditions.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing application of collagen peptides in supplements owing to multifunctional properties such as reducing muscle soreness, controlling arthritis, improving overall bone health, and alleviating some skin conditions. An increasing number of consumers in the U.S. and Canada are incorporating collagen-based products into their diet for better health and nutrition. Change in consumer behavior is a key factor fueling demand for collagen-based supplements, thereby driving market growth.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

collagen peptides market are Gelita AG, Tessenderlo Group, Holista Colltech, Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin, Amicogen Inc., Ewald-Gelatine, Nippi Inc., Weishardt, and Vital Proteins.

Emergen Research has segmented the collagen peptides market based on source, form, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Bovine

Porcine

Marine & Poultry

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dry

Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Nutritional Products

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

The Global Collagen Peptides Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Collagen Peptides market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Collagen Peptides Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Collagen Peptides market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Collagen Peptides market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Collagen Peptides market.

