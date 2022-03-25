Military Displays Market Global Industry Size, Analysis, Trends, Development Strategy, Key Vendors, Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for advanced systems in military displays for improving military capabilities and increase in defence spending

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global military displays market size reached USD 1.23 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Increasing need for advanced systems in military displays for improving military activities and increase in defence spending are major factors driving market revenue growth. Another factor boosting revenue growth of the market is increase in demand for LCD technology-based military displays. LCD technology military displays are designed and designed to function in a wide range of environmental conditions, vibrations and withstand external elements such as water, snow, dirt and others. Rapid advancements in technology is resulting in deployment of user interface that is intuitive and easy to navigate in tough situations. These are some major factors driving growth of the global military displays market revenue.

However, decreasing availability of logistics in border areas is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Bae Systems Inc., Aselsan A.S, Thales Group Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Advanced Embedded Solutions Ltd., General Digital Corporation, Crystal Group Inc., and Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

The global Military Displays market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Military Displays sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented global military displays on the basis of product type, type, technology, computer displays, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Handheld

Wearables

Vehicle Mounted

Simulators

Computer Displays

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Smart Displays

Conventional Displays

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

LED

LCD

AMOLED

OLED

Computer Displays Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Microdisplays

Small & Medium-Sized Panels

Large Panels

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Naval

Airborne

Land

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

Key Findings from the Report:

Smart displays segment is expected to expand at a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing need for advanced systems in military displays for improving military activities. Smart displays are lightweight, and flexible with high resolution which further gives video feeds with a touch screen and voice-command support.

LCD segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period as military users are shifting rapidly towards LCDs due to its high durability and flexibility.

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period due to increasing demand for military displays among military forces in countries in the region.

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Military Displays Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Military Displays in this industry vertical?

