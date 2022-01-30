An Open Letter to Mayor Eric Adams And All The Borough Presidents

Showing 1) How to measure the four levels of wisdom. 2) How to use the brain and mind to improve each other. How the self-image determines wisdom. Stop letting your emotional baggage rule your life. use the Brain and Mind to Improve Each Other.

Mayor Adams is trying to create individual attributes of wisdom and it is like trying to create fruit without planting the wisdom tree. He must focus on wisdom.

Mayor Adam's #1 priority must be to create an emotionally super healthy New York by unmuting, understanding, and optimizing the mind, which boils down to optimizing the brain. Brain ed. is essential.” — Sajid Khan

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayor Adams and his team must consider establishing ' WISDOM CENTERS' in all corners of the world. The prototype can be established in the Bronx. It will contain many sections like the brainpower club, shy power club, upbringing club, peace club where disputes will be settled through wisdom, divorce prevention club, emotional health club, etc., and above all wisdom club. Each section will have trained guidance inspectors, therapists, and coaches.Emotional health is the foundation of wisdom, intelligence, education, social standards, happiness, peace, sanity, prosperity, health, etc. It is the power behind every sector of life. Yet even an institution like the Nobel Prize Team has ignored emotional health. Why has there not been a single lecture on emotional health by them? Just imagine if Mayor Adams focused on establishing Wisdom/Emotional Health/Brain/Well-Being Hospitals and Departments!Wisdom is a tree whose attributes are the fruit. At every forum, the brilliant innovative thought leaders all promote one or more attributes of wisdom. They try to create fruit instead of cultivating the wisdom tree. It is the same story at the UN, Nobel Prize, Devos, etc.At every forum, the experts try to change the mindset. The mind is a fragrance of the brain. To change the mind, the brain has to be changed/healed.There are 40,000 books on happiness, yet not one teaches pure happiness. All these books try to teach the mind happiness, but what can the mind do when the brain is wired to generate unhappiness? So what is needed is to change the Brainset! One of the benefits of this idea is that Mindfulness is a 55 billion dollar industry. Mayor Adams can push to create an equally powerful Brainfulness industry.ANYONE WHO IS NOT WISE IS SICK. THERE IS A NEED FOR CREATING WISDOM HOSPITALS.Here is the Wisdom 3.0 formula with its trillion-dollar and priceless applications. https://brainwizard.medium.com/wisdom-3-0-b6e03324e64a Here is the 4th R Foundation's ebook: https://drive.google.com/file/d/13j3_nw7DrB4ho-Jwlq7cO1OtUvO_Jmyw/view?usp=gmail Here is the Emotional Health Magazine: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/538776131/the-emotional-health-magazine-promoting-wisdom-through-wise-parenting-of-the-young-and-brain-therapy-of-the-rest Even Nobel Prize winners are asking for similar action now: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/525908495/finally-a-team-of-nobel-prize-winners-are-saying-and-asking-for-action-what-i-have-been-saying-and-asking-for-50-years There are 44,000 books on wisdom, and not one clearly explains wisdom. A two-minute song makes clear what wisdom is. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RzYZXWJwB-A HAS ANYONE NOTICED THAT ALMOST ALL POLICE KILLINGS ARE BY MALE COPS AND MOST CRIME IS BY MEN?The leaders and experts are looking at police brutality as a race problem. The rot is far deeper than that. What Is needed is not only to eliminate police brutality but also to replace it with love, justice, equality & a thriving relationship between races. It will even bring prosperity, uplifting everyone including half of America that is now struggling to pay bills.It all has to do with how America brings up sons & daughters. America brings up sons macho while bringing up daughters humble. Machoness is ignorance and humility is wisdom. America brings up daughters wise and sons emotionally challenged. Just imagine if our sons were brought up humble.America raises sons into emotional health disasters. No wonder women are thriving while a large section of men is messed up. Just imagine the ocean change if sons were raised humble. Can you imagine a wise police officer shooting anyone? Can you imagine a wise America creating all this social mess?After all women cops are given the same police training and yet it is the male cops that far more often shoot to kill. It is the inherently ingrained male machoness that triggers the difference. Before handing the male cops a gun they must be tested and trained for humility.The racial divide and White bias are real. Black and other minorities have always struggled and fought for equality and justice. However, there is a lack of genuine proactive Black leadership that will take Black nation to the promised land. One very clear and simple step will achieve more than just equality. Instead of focusing on fighting for equal handouts, the fight has to shift to not only becoming self-sufficient but acquiring the means to become wealthy. Look at the Jewish leaders. Their people were economically destroyed again and again. They did not fight back with violence. They put their heads down and doubled their efforts to become bigger and bigger experts in every field that generated the most wealth. They did not let hate enter their minds, for hate blocks out emotional health downgrading the capacity to focus on generating wealth. This Jewish way has to be followed by all communities and races.Regarding police brutality towards Blacks, policing laws have got to change. Killing civilians must be made illegal. All military gear must be removed from police use. The severest weapon that police can use in extreme cases is the taser gun. Norway has not had a police killing in over a decade. Their police training must be looked into and their training adopted for training our police.The focus has to shift to removing America's shortcomings. Individual Americans can be made into a greater force to be reckoned with. All across Americans must not look for handouts any longer and must create wealth for themselves and make America richer by generating income tax.Here are some steps that need to be implemented:1) Reform the police by making them into a peace corp. Give the police the same training that is given to the Norway police.2) This is also the time to take steps to create an America that is emotionally super healthy.3) Along with reforming regular mind education there is a need for a new subject of compulsory brain education.4) A compulsory subject that makes every student into an expert in saving and investing money.5) Any police incident that is not recorded by the police has to be termed as if the civilian is innocent and the police are guilty of using unnecessary force.6) Create a new profession of wise parenting/upbringing coaches and inspectors. Make sure all children are brought up humble, male and female.4th R Foundation is looking for partners to transform the world into wisdom and is on the verge of opening a WISDOM CENTER in the Bronx.Apart from hundreds of press releases, 4th R Foundation has created songs that reduce whole books into single songs:WisdomUpbringingRelated press releases:$th R Foundation also has a couple of inventions on Climate Change. Here are a couple of innovations for climate Change ( Notice 4th r Foundation has been working on Climate Change even before Climate Change became a priority ).1) Invented the generation of electricity through vacuum power. https://patents.google.com/patent/US20070035138A1/en 2) A series of linked fans mounted on every kind of vehicle from cars, trucks, ships, and airplanes. Moving vehicles will spin the fan blades producing electricity.3) Current gas burners waste too much heat that goes in 4directions only one going to the intended surface. The gas burner has an insulated cover that directs all heat to the intended surface.4) A waterless dam.5) Green flours. https://patents.google.com/patent/US7041329B2/enThis also makes the flours tastier.Have a plan to produce movies and songs on wisdom and emotional health. https://brainwizard.medium.com/wisdom-3-0-b6e03324e64a 4th R Foundation is proud to share inventions for free so poverty can be removed around the world. One of the main ideas that people around the world can use is Baby-Sitters can ask for more money as sign language teachers for infants. They can also be trained to become upbringing coaches and inspectors. Childcare centers can advertise as Making Children Wise Centers. Such babysitting will help improve the world into wisdom.Kind Regards and Good Luck!

