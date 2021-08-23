Submit Release
Open Letter to President Xi Jinping of China from Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of TeamBest Global Companies

An Open Letter to President Xi Jinping of China on announcement of his vision for China and the Chinese people "A Common Prosperity"

BEIJING, CHINA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dear Chairman Jinping,

You recently announced your vision for China and the Chinese people — “ A Common Prosperity”. You also requested that the "ultra-rich" of the Chinese people and Chinese companies should do more for Social Benefits: to uplift everyone, treating all workers fairly and well, for a more sustainable and equitable economic prosperity for all.

In the United States of America, we American citizens call this "shared prosperity" for all.

This is highly commendable! I believe this should be the purpose of all economic systems. Soon after your universal call to all Chinese companies and the rich/ultra-rich, one large multi-billion/multi-national Chinese company announced that they are setting aside 15 billion USD for Social Services in China to benefit all Chinese.

It will be commendable if all the large multi-billion/multi-national Chinese corporations/businesses and rich/ultra-rich individuals contribute annually 200 billion USD, or more, for more equitable benefits and compensation to all Chinese citizens/employees.

Several years ago, Mr. Warren Buffet and Mr. Bill Gates traveled to China seeking the richest people of China, to set aside a large portion of their wealth to benefit the Chinese and other global citizens, without much success.

Over the last 18 months during the Global Pandemic, 500 of the ultra-rich worldwide increased their wealth by 10 trillion USD, while billions of citizens and their families became poorer. Many hundreds of millions of global citizens lost jobs, family members or became disabled, while continuing to suffer the consequences of COVID-19.

Over the last 30 years, China has been reducing poverty levels and made significant progress in infrastructure, technology, innovations and life‘s comforts.

I have been to China nearly 20 times (over a 5 year period from 2013–2018), and have seen the tremendous progress. Today, China has become a manufacturing superpower with continuous and fast economic growth.

I want to take this opportunity to congratulate you on your vision of "Common Prosperity" for China and the Chinese people and increased contributions by businesses, industries and the rich/ultra-rich of Chinese citizens for more equitable Social Benefits to all citizens.

We want to wish you the very best in accomplishing this Common Prosperity for all Chinese citizens.

Best Wishes,
Krishnan Suthanthiran — President & Founder, TeamBest Global Companies, Best Cure Foundation & Kitsault Energy

To read more about Krishnan Suthanthiran, visit his bio page: http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html
To read most recent news from TeamBest Global Companies, please visit: http://www.teambest.com/news_press.html

Websites to visit:
www.teambest.com
www.bestcure.md
www.kitsaultenergy.com

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional


