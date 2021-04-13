TeamBest Global Companies to Launch Best Drug Discovery Institute on New 1500-Acre Corporate Campus in Virginia, USA
TeamBest Global Companies to Launch Best Drug Discovery Institute on New 1500-Acre Corporate Campus at Best Green City, Virginia, USAWASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeamBest Global Companies is proud to announce the formation of Best Drug Discovery Institute which will be joining the TBG Corporate Campus, being established in a 1500-acre parcel of land owned by TeamBest at Best Green City, Virginia, USA. This campus will be used to establish new manufacturing facilities with research & development operations, and to develop and test a range of technology products (including computer chips), drugs, biologics and vaccines for diagnosis and treatment of a variety of infectious diseases, Cancer, Cardiac, Diabetes and other diseases, for global distribution.
TBG Companies are the only ones in the world with a range of low/medium/high technologies, devices and products for use in radiation oncology and treatment of in-stent restenosis of coronary arteries.
TBG will conduct clinical trials in partnership with Best Cure Clinical Institute, a Non-Profit Organization that is part of Best Cure Global Foundation. TBG has conducted clinical trials in the past with major pharmaceutical companies, and the Best Drug Discovery Institute will make use of the new platforms for vaccines and drugs, in conjunction with other of TBG's range of technologies, devices and products.
