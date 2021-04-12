Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TeamBest Global, a Technology Group, Plans to Establish New 1500-Acre Corporate Campus in Best Green City, Virginia, USA

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeamBest Global is proud to announce the launching of the TBG Corporate Campus — Best Green City — a 1500-acre parcel of land owned by TeamBest in Virginia, USA. This facility is located about two hours from Washington, DC, USA and about an hour from Richmond, Virginia, the Capital of the Commonwealth of Virginia. This campus will be used to establish a new manufacturing facility with research & development operations, and to develop and test a range of technology products (including computer chips), drugs, biologics and vaccines for diagnosis and treatment of a variety of infectious diseases, Cancer, Cardiac, Diabetes and other diseases, for global distribution.

TBG Companies are the only ones in the world with a range of low/medium/high technologies, devices and products for use in Radiation Oncology and treatment of In-stent Restenosis of coronary arteries (also known as Vascular Brachytherapy). Novel innovative, cost-effective diagnostic and treatment modalities will be developed and clinical trials will be coordinated at this campus. TBG owns a similar campus in Kitsault, British Columbia, Canada (www.kitsault.com).

For more information about TeamBest Global Companies, Best Cure Foundation, Kitsault and Kitsault Energy, please visit:
www.teambest.com
www.bestcure.md
www.kitsault.com
www.kitsaultenergy.com

For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.

Krishnan Suthanthiran • President & Founder
TeamBest Global • Best Cure Foundation • Kitsault Energy
+1 703-451-2378
email us here

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Science, World & Regional


