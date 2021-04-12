TeamBest Global, a Technology Group, Plans to Establish New 1500-Acre Corporate Campus in Best Green City, Virginia, USA
TeamBest Global (TBG), a Technology Group, is planning to establish a new 1500-acre Corporate Campus in Best Green City, Virginia, USAWASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeamBest Global is proud to announce the launching of the TBG Corporate Campus — Best Green City — a 1500-acre parcel of land owned by TeamBest in Virginia, USA. This facility is located about two hours from Washington, DC, USA and about an hour from Richmond, Virginia, the Capital of the Commonwealth of Virginia. This campus will be used to establish a new manufacturing facility with research & development operations, and to develop and test a range of technology products (including computer chips), drugs, biologics and vaccines for diagnosis and treatment of a variety of infectious diseases, Cancer, Cardiac, Diabetes and other diseases, for global distribution.
TBG Companies are the only ones in the world with a range of low/medium/high technologies, devices and products for use in Radiation Oncology and treatment of In-stent Restenosis of coronary arteries (also known as Vascular Brachytherapy). Novel innovative, cost-effective diagnostic and treatment modalities will be developed and clinical trials will be coordinated at this campus. TBG owns a similar campus in Kitsault, British Columbia, Canada (www.kitsault.com).
