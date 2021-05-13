Open Letter to Honorable Premier Jason Kenney of Alberta Canada & Energy Industry Leaders from Krishnan Suthanthiran
Open Letter from Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of Kitsault Energy/TeamBest Global/Best Cure Foundation Regarding Canada's Energy Industry ChallengesCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly 18 months ago, in early December 2019, I met you at a lunch reception in Ottawa, at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier Hotel, next to the Canadian Parliament Building. At that time, I introduced myself to you, your Chief of Staff, and others in your team and gave my business cards to all assembled. In addition, I talked to you about my company Kitsault Energy as a means to export all of Canada’s Natural Gas and Crude Oil to Asian customers in India, China, South Korea and Japan that are eager to secure a reliable supply from Western Canada.
During your presentation at the luncheon, you spoke about meetings/discussions with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his desire/eagerness to import Canada’s abundant Energy Products. You suggested that I set up a meeting with you in Alberta, by calling your Office/Chief of Staff.
Repeated communications to your Office and Chief of Staff in January 2020 failed to get any response. Soon thereafter, COVID-19 took over — curtailing travels into Canada. The COVID-19 Challenge seems to not want to part with any country, as Alberta is again encountering a resurgence now.
Your Government had invested a few billion USD in the TransCanada (TC) Keystone XL Pipeline. TC has probably invested more than several billion, maybe as much as 10 billion USD in this pipeline including the funds from the Alberta government.
The Permit for this was cancelled by the USA Obama Administration several years ago, and was re-permitted again under the USA Trump Administration. Now with President Biden, who was the Vice President under President Obama when he cancelled the permit for TC Keystone XL Pipeline, Biden has now cancelled this permit again on January 20th, 2021 — one of his first Executive Actions on his first day in Office.
Kitsault Energy is located in Kitsault, BC (Northwest of Kitimat and Prince Rupert, BC), a former mining town with well-built housing for more that 1000 persons, and is still maintained by me at huge cost. I have been promoting Kitsault Energy and Kitsault Port/Kitsault Terminal for a Dedicated Energy Corridor (DEC) Export Port and Terminal for all of the energy products from Western Canada to Asia and India — both of which are eager to purchase all of these — and China, South Korea and Japan are also equally interested in it.
This is significantly less expensive than TC Keystone XL, Kinder Morgan (Now Canada) Trans Mountain, Enbridge Northern Gateway, Chevron/Shell/Exxon/Petronas and others' projects for only single-energy product. TC and Enbridge received approvals for a total of three separate Energy Pipelines, going via/near Kitsault to Prince Rupert/Ridley Island, near Prince Rupert.
About 10 to 12 billion USD investments into Kitsault Energy can be sufficient to build at least two pipelines for two different Energy Products, to the south of Kitsault to Observatory Inlet in Northwest BC — North of Prince Rupert, a short distance in the protected waterway to the open Pacific Ocean — within the shortest and fastest Navigation Route/Time to Japan, South Korea, China and other South East/South Asian countries, including India.
India imports nearly 90% of its Crude Oil and the majority of its Natural Gas. By building a Butanol Plant (land or floating) at the Kitsault Port/Terminal, we can serve all of these countries that will continue to need Canada's Energy Products for the next 40 to 50 years!
Butanol and other Alternative Energy Projects of KE, such as Kitsault Biofuel, making Nuclear Reactors safer (with Canadian Technologies), less expensive, modular and quick to construct them, will serve well all of those transitioning to reduce Carbon Emissions and reach their goals of Zero-Carbon Emissions.
KE obtained a permit to export 20 million tons of LNG a year, from National Energy Board of Canada (NEB), but I believe Butanol (no export permit may be needed from Canada) is less expensive to manufacture, ship and transport everywhere; it does not require any specialized ports for export or import and to distribute them by tanker trucks, pipelines and ships globally.
Alberta and Canada will benefit significantly from KE Projects, in exporting all of its Energy Products to the "Energy Hungry" Asia — generating tens of billions of CAD in tax revenues, many thousands of high-paying energy jobs, becoming a "giant" in the world of Alternative Energy Production, Distribution and Sales — creating more high-paying Energy Jobs and tax revenues!
Best Cure Foundation (BCF, a Non-Profit Canadian, Non-Governmental Organization), in partnership with Kitsault Energy and TeamBest Global Companies, can create specialized Education, Job Training, Housing, Healthcare Delivery Systems (focusing on BCF's Total Health Approach of Prevention, Early Detection and Effective Treatment for Total Cure), in First Nations' Communities along the KE Pipeline Route.
Dear Honorable Premier Jason Kenney, are you ready to join KE, TBG and BCF in solving many of the current and future challenges of Alberta and Canada?
