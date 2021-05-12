Open Letter to President Joe Biden & First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to Make Quality Higher Education Affordable & Accessible
Krishnan Suthanthiran's Open Letter to POTUS and FLOTUS Regarding Making Quality Higher Education Affordable & Accessible to All AmericansWASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congratulations to the President on his inspirational Address to the Joint Sessions of Congress/Future Plans, and the success of three different COVID-19 Vaccines and their expedited distribution in USA.
Thank you very much for your dedication, commitment and accomplishments of the First 100 plus Days of your Presidency. You are probably the only POTUS to have a vast knowledge of our government with significant governing experience. Your 36 years of service in the U.S. Senate, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and as Vice President of the United States for 8 years working closely with former President Barack Obama — all these experiences have prepared you well for the presidency during these difficult and challenging times for USA and the world.
In addition, the First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has all the makings of a "Transformational First Lady" — with her Ph.D. in Education, her many years of teaching experience, and commitment to making Quality Higher Education Affordable and Accessible to all Americans. The First Lady appreciates the importance of making Higher Education available to all Americans, without being burdened by huge debts. A college education should not be a "Debt Sentence for Life" to our young adults.
Mr. President, your recent Address to the Joint Sessions of Congress emphasized your goals for Education, Healthcare/Cancer Research, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Creation in USA. I truly believe that all of these are interrelated, and you can accomplish all of them during your First-Term Presidency and become the most accomplished President of the past half-century — both in Domestic and International Affairs, while reinvigorating America’s Global Leadership, that had been strained over the last few years.
Your success in the above goals will make it possible to unite all Americans. You may never be able to gain the full support of the Republican Party or Congress, given the emotional divisions that plague our country. There will always be those who practice and profit from "Crony Capitalism" and oppose any progress by merely labeling the "True Capitalism" as Socialism.
True Capitalism frightens those who preach and practice Crony Capitalism, and they will attempt to brand others as Socialists. It is often said that "it is not what you said, but how you said it." A Republican political consultant wrote a book about this titled, “The Words That Work“.
Therefore, any plan must be made palatable — and I truly believe that you can easily get the support of 10 Republican Senators and 10 Republican Representatives to promote your agenda, in addition to all Democratic/Independent Senators and Representatives, because nearly 70 to 80% of all Americans will agree with your policies.
Having been in the USA for the last half-century, I have witnessed and learned from many great and tragic events. I listened to the inaugural address of the late President John F. Kennedy in 1961, as a high school student in Southern India; the loss of Senator George McGovern to President Richard M. Nixon in the 1972 Presidential Election; witnessing the Watergate scandal unfold, ultimately leading to the resignation of President Nixon; the swearing in of President Gerald R. Ford, and his subsequent pardoning of President Nixon (which may have cost him his re-election in 1976, narrowly to President Jimmy Carter). These and many other events I have seen, lead me to the following belief: Mr. President, you may be the only one who has the opportunity to become the "Transformational President", since President Barack Obama missed the opportunity to build on his popularity as a Centrist President, and truly unite the country after his 2008 Presidential Election win.
In terms of Education: Please think about renaming the Community Colleges as Regional Colleges of the states they are located in, and make the programs three years, instead of two years long. Expand the number of colleges as part of your Infrastructure/Jobs Economic Plan to revitalize American Global Competitiveness. Any U.S. Citizen who completes 11 years of schooling (also make High School 11 years) can enter their first year of Regional College, tuition-free. Having major corporations contribute significantly to the funding/training of future employees, so that graduates will have the necessary Technical, Science, Mathematical and Integrity skills, similar to Germany, and be well-prepared to enter a university or directly to successful employment. These colleges must be affiliated with local state or private universities so that students can secure full-credit for their education at these universities, after graduating from the Regional Colleges.
Here is a possible plan: USA Citizens will receive 100% Free Tuition during their entire three years, while Permanent Residents will receive 50% reduction of their tuition costs. Others will pay 100%, but can apply for Tuition Scholarships, after the completion of their first year, to be utilized for the second and third years' tuition costs.
Mr. President, health is wealth! The health of every individual, community, village, town, state, country and the world’s economy, depends on "good health". Therefore, health must be guarded wisely. As evidenced by the COVID-19 Pandemic’s devastation of the past 18 months globally — costing more than 50 Trillion USD in Global Economic Output, a few million lives lost, and more than 160 million citizens affected/infected by the most contagious disease in more than a century — COVID-19 and its multiple mutations/variants have changed our world, possibly forever. Hundreds of millions have lost jobs globally and their livelihood, with never ending tragedies, with no end in sight.
Education is the most effective way to eliminate poverty, promote global understanding, peace, racial/ethnic/gender equality, and to create a harmonious society. That is why I started, as a division under my Best Cure Foundation, the 3E Organization — Education, Empowerment & Equality — to Promote Women and the Underprivileged. There is an old saying: Give a person a fish, and you feed them for a day. Teach a person to fish, and you feed them for a lifetime.
Excellent Education and Healthcare are the two wings needed by all Americans, and these will solve many of America’s challenges of today: inequality, racial disparity, poverty, early childhood deaths, unemployment, and diseases of various kinds including Obesity, Diabetes, Cancer, Cardiac, Highly Contagious/Infectious diseases.
Mr. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, will you rise to this monumental challenge to unite all Americans — Democrats, Republicans and Independents?
Thank you for your time and attention to this Open Letter!
