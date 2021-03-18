Flashtalking Appoints Michael Tuminello to Advance Company’s Verification and Video Offerings Worldwide
Leadership expansion reflects company’s expanding omnichannel scope of solutions and services, and prevailing commitment to quality
To strategize and conduct our efforts across go-to-market planning, customer needs assessment, product, pricing, partnerships all at once is a tall order. But, it’s very much the order of the day.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flashtalking, the leading global independent ad management platform for sophisticated advertisers, today announced the hiring of Michael Tuminello to advance its strategic expansion into verification and to refine its video offerings, as Vice President of Strategy for the company. As Flashtalking continues to deepen its commitment and expand its operations in both arenas, Tuminello’s expertise and experience will be instrumental in bringing their offerings to market globally across the US, Europe and APAC and refining them to keep pace with a rapidly changing market.
— John Nardone, Flashtalking CEO
“As we’ve implemented our innovation roadmap and API integration strategy around the world, we’ve always been really excited about bringing someone of Michael’s caliber to lead the way to the next level,” said John Nardone, Flashtalking CEO. “Being able to strategize and conduct our efforts across go-to-market planning, customer needs assessment, product, pricing, partnerships all at once is a tall order. But, it’s very much the order of the day, as we see it. Our being on top of verification, and all things video in the new omnichannel ad tech reality, is vital, because we serve our clients at such deep levels.”
Tuminello brings varied and deep industry experience to the new role at Flashtalking, with over 15 years in leadership at companies including Integral Ad Science, Innovid and Sizmek. With a dual knack for the development and evolution of product, he has been responsible for flagship version 1.0 products as well as leading improvements to existing platforms. Michael has been recognized with multiple IAB Service Excellence awards (2017, 2019), and an MMA Smarties award (2018). These efforts have been reflected in significant changes to the MRAID, VPAID, VAST, SIMID and OpenRTB ad standards.
“Having watched Flashtalking evolve and lead in the industry, I’ve always been really impressed with the breadth and depth of the offering,” said Tuminello. “I’m excited to guide our ongoing advance into the verification space, particularly as the industry seeks to establish a foundation of trust in the high-value OTT and CTV channels.”
The news of Tuminello’s appointment follows several relevant recent announcements, including the acquisition of Protected Media to, among other benefits to its clients, bolster its OTT fraud detection services and the company’s MRC accreditation for its video rendered ad impressions measurement capabilities.
About Flashtalking
Flashtalking is the leading global independent primary ad server and analytics technology company. We use data to personalize advertising in real-time, independently analyze its effectiveness and enable optimization that drives better engagement and return on spend for sophisticated global brands.
Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and actionable insights across channels and formats, powered by unique cookieless tracking, data orchestration and advanced analytics. We support clients at the crossroads where data, personalized creative and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem to drive successful digital marketing.
Born in the UK, Flashtalking is jointly headquartered in London and New York and established worldwide. Its presence spans the globe with offices in Barcelona, Paris, Milan, Cologne, Amsterdam, Leeds, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Chicago and Los Angeles. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com
Kendall M Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn