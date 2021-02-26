Flashtalking Announces Latest MRC Accreditation for Video Rendered Impressions Measurement
MRC’s accreditation in a growing number of areas of innovation for us provides that vital level of industry validation, which our clients, and all advertisers, deserve.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flashtalking, the leading global independent ad management platform for sophisticated advertisers, today announced that the Media Rating Council (MRC) has granted the company accreditation for its video rendered ad impressions measurement capabilities. The "Video Ads Requested and Impressions rendered within Desktop, Mobile Web and Mobile In-App” accreditation granted to Flashtalking further underscores its widening command of media quality measurement and optimization for all advertisers, particularly those implementing multi-channel marketing.
— Flashtalking CEO John Nardone
"Major brands and their agencies deepening their investments in digital video advertising put extreme trust in Flashtalking to help them operate confidently at scale,” said Flashtalking CEO John Nardone. “We cannot waver in our commitment to verification, quality and transparency. It’s everything. MRC’s accreditation in a growing number of areas of innovation for us is incredibly exciting but more importantly, provides that vital level of industry validation, which our clients, and all advertisers, deserve.”
MRC accreditation signifies that Flashtalking's accredited metrics, IT controls, and related business operations adhere to the MRC's Standards and IAB guidelines for video and display impression measurement and display viewability. The intensive independent auditing process Flashtalking undergoes annually includes rigorous checks on data collection and processing, organizational controls, and the effectiveness of its platform and processes for accurate measurement and identifying general invalid traffic.
"With the expansion of its accredited metrics to now include rendered video impressions in desktop, mobile web, and mobile in-application environments, Flashtalking again has demonstrated its commitment to transparency and data quality across the increasingly multichannel landscape, and for meeting the stringent requirements necessary to earn MRC accreditation," said George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC.
Flashtalking recently announced its acquisition of anti-fraud innovator Protected Media, which is accredited by the MRC for Sophisticated Invalid Traffic Detection and Filtration in OTT. The acquisition brings Protected Media’s accredited solutions under the Flashtalking offerings.
About Flashtalking
Flashtalking is the leading global independent primary ad server and analytics technology company. We use data to personalize advertising in real-time, independently analyze its effectiveness and enable optimization that drives better engagement and return on spend for sophisticated global brands.
Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and actionable insights across channels and formats, powered by unique cookieless tracking, data orchestration and advanced analytics. We support clients at the crossroads where data, personalized creative and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem to drive successful digital marketing.
Born in the UK, Flashtalking is jointly headquartered in London and New York and established worldwide. Its presence spans the globe with offices in Barcelona, Paris, Milan, Cologne, Amsterdam, Leeds, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Chicago and Los Angeles. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com
About MRC
MRC is a non-profit industry association established in 1963 composed of leading television, radio, print and Internet companies, as well as advertisers, advertising agencies and trade associations whose goal is to ensure measurement services that are valid, reliable and effective. Measurement services desiring MRC Accreditation are required to disclose to their customers all methodological aspects of their service; comply with the MRC Minimum Standards for Media Rating Research; and submit to MRC-designed audits to authenticate and illuminate their procedures. In addition, the MRC membership actively pursues research issues they consider priorities in an effort to improve the quality of research in the marketplace. Currently approximately 110 research products are audited by MRC. Additional information about MRC can be found at http://mediaratingcouncil.org/.
