Tinuiti Launches AdCopy AI, Driving Over 15% Performance Lift for Early Adopters

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinuiti, the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the U.S. across the media that matters most, today announced the launch of AdCopy AI, an AI-powered ad copy engine to help brands scale creativity and performance across Search campaigns.Built on Google’s Gemini models and integrated into Tinuiti’s proprietary Bliss Point platform, AdCopy AI enables Tinuiti and its clients to instantly generate, test, and refresh on-brand ad copy optimized for performance, reducing creative production time from hours to minutes and driving measurable lifts in ad engagement and conversion.Jeremy Cornfeldt, President, Tinuiti, said: “Search is evolving with AI. From how people discover brands to how marketers optimize for visibility. Winning in this new era of AI-powered search and SEO requires true skill, strategy, and innovative technology. AdCopy AI brings that future to life by combining creative intuition with AI precision. It’s a powerful example of how human creativity and AI can work together to drive meaningful growth. AI doesn’t replace creativity, it amplifies it. AdCopy AI gives marketers the ability to think bigger, move faster, and create smarter, without sacrificing brand integrity.”A Collaboration Between Tinuiti and GoogleDeveloped in partnership with the Google Ads Agency team, AdCopy AI leverages Gemini’s advanced language generation within Tinuiti’s Bliss Point creative ecosystem. The tool learns a brand’s tone and messaging style from its existing assets and high-performing campaigns, generating fresh, on-brand text assets for Responsive Search Ads (RSAs).By uniting Tinuiti’s media performance insights with Google’s AI infrastructure, AdCopy AI helps advertisers:- Improve Ad Strength and CTR through continuous, automated creative iteration- Eliminate creative fatigue with AI-led refresh cycles- Ensure brand consistency across regions and campaigns- Accelerate campaign setup with human-in-the-loop oversight for complianceEarly Success and Client AdoptionIn beta tests with leading brands across software, retail, and home design, AdCopy AI delivered a minimum 15% lift in performance versus human-written copy, with notable improvements in both Ad Strength and click-through rate.Since launch, more than 40 clients have adopted AdCopy AI within Tinuiti’s Bliss Point platform—a rapid uptake that underscores market demand for scalable, brand-safe AI creative solutions.AdCopy AI is now available to all Tinuiti clients within the Bliss Point App, giving brands a faster, smarter way to create high-performing Search ads at scale.Powering the Future of Creative IntelligenceBliss Point by Tinuiti is the agency’s award-winning marketing intelligence suite that hunts down waste and identifies growth - the embodiment of Tinuiti’s “Love Growth. Hate Waste.” philosophy. Launched in 2024, the suite unites products such as Rapid Media Mix Modeling (rMMM), Always-on Incrementality, GeoMMM, Creative Insights, Brand Equity, Forecasting and Customer Insights to help marketers understand their next best move across media, measurement, and creative.The success of this integrated approach has earned Tinuiti recognition as a “Strong Performer” among the most significant media management service providers in The Forrester Wave™: Media Management Services, Q4 2024 . Tinuiti received the highest possible scores (5/5) in Media Planning, Measurement and Attribution, and Pricing Flexibility and Transparency reflecting how Bliss Point by Tinuiti sits at the center of our strategy, fueling teams with real-time insights to drive smarter decisions and measurable business impact.AdCopy AI represents the next evolution within that ecosystem, bringing AI into the creative process itself to fuel copy that’s not just on-brand, but engineered for performance from the start. This marks the next major milestone in Tinuiti’s AI innovation roadmap, expanding intelligent creative capabilities across Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and leading social platforms in 2026.Tinuiti’s momentum continues to accelerate, adding iconic brands including Ancestry, Rover, and Spanx, which recently reappointed Tinuiti as its U.S. Media Agency of Record, reaffirming confidence in the agency’s performance-first model.About Tinuiti:Tinuiti is the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the U.S. across the media that matters most, with $4 billion in digital media under management and more than 1,200 employees. Built for marketers who demand growth and accountability, Tinuiti unites media and measurement under one roof to eliminate waste—the biggest growth killer of all—and scale what works. Its proprietary technology, Bliss Point by Tinuiti, reveals the truth around growth and waste, and how to capitalize on it. With expert teams across Commerce, Search, Social, TV & Audio, and more, Tinuiti delivers measurable results with brutal simplicity: Love Growth. Hate Waste. https://tinuiti.com/

