Phrase Opens the Ecosystem, Accelerates Orchestration, and Deepens Connectivity Across the Platform

Latest release introduces ‘Bring Your Own Engine’, new Phrase Orchestrator engine, increased connectivity across Phrase Studio, Phrase Portal, and Phrase TMS

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phrase , a global leader in AI-powered language technology, today announced a platform-wide release that expands the Phrase ecosystem and scales the Phrase Platform for enterprise customers and partners. The December launch introduces new capabilities that help enterprises deliver consistent, high-quality global experiences at scale. These updates increase ecosystem flexibility, accelerate automation performance, and unify workflows across content types and teams, giving organizations a scalable system for running localization in support of the entire business.Phrase’s latest release delivers four flagship innovations that strengthen the platform’s position as the enterprise standard for managing global content operations.Opening the Ecosystem with “Bring Your Own Engine” Bring Your Own Engine (BYOE) marks a strategic step toward opening the Phrase ecosystem to customer and partner innovation. Organizations can now integrate their own MT or AI engines directly into Phrase workflows, preserving internal data governance and protecting ROI on existing AI investments while benefiting from Phrase automation, language assets, and quality features.- Integrates customer or partner-owned MT and AI engines directly into the Phrase workflow so that teams can use their preferred models without changing tools- Keeps sensitive content compliant by preserving internal data governance and security policies- Improves output for specialized content by supporting domain-trained MT, custom LLMs, and proprietary engines- Protects and extends existing AI investment by combining customer engines with Phrase automation, translation memories, glossaries, QA, and analytics at scaleAll-new Phrase Orchestrator delivers up to 50X faster automationThe release also introduces a significant enhancement to Phrase Orchestrator, a rebuilt workflow engine designed for fast execution at enterprise scale. Workflows that once took minutes or hours now run in seconds, removing bottlenecks in complex, high-volume automation pipelines. The new Phrase Orchestrator features:- Up to 50x faster execution, enabling teams to process significantly more content in the same time- Real-time triggers and actions for always-on automation, keeping projects aligned with product and content releases- Greater reliability for complex, multi-step automations- Advanced enterprise controls, including retries, notifications, and custom integrations, to automate recovery at scale- One governed workflow across content typesThis release also brings video, text, and requester-submitted content into a single governed workflow within the Phrase Platform. With users of Phrase Studio and Phrase Portal now able to create jobs directly in the Phrase Platform’s TMS capability, teams can reuse the same linguistic assets, trusted vendors, and analytics across every content type. This is a clear example of the combined power of the Phrase Platform, driving increased efficiency, greater quality, and enhanced transparency across the business.- Reduce turnaround time by creating Phrase TMS jobs directly from Phrase Studio and Phrase Portal, reducing manual setup and handoffs.- Empower end-users across your business by making it easy for them to get the results they need, with the quality, consistency, and compliance that the business requires.- Improve consistency and quality across every content type by reusing the same linguistic assets, trusted vendors, and QA standards.- Gain end-to-end visibility and consistent governance for every content type, improving quality and auditability.Next-generation branching for complex productsPhrase is launching next-generation branching in Phrase Strings to deliver Git-like version control at enterprise scale. Teams can create, merge, and sync branches faster than ever across multi-million-key projects, keeping multi-version releases aligned without rework.- Create, merge, and sync branches faster than ever to keep development and translation aligned.- Stack branches for parallel versions with less coordination and rework.- Stay fast and stable at multi-million-key scale, even under heavy use.“Enterprises want flexibility without fragmentation,” said Georg Ell, CEO of Phrase. “This release further opens the Phrase ecosystem so customers and partners can bring their own AI and MT technologies into the platform, automate at greater speed, and operate unified workflows across every content type. We’re supporting customer and partner innovation while giving them a scalable, connected infrastructure to run intelligent localization that supports the entire business.”Additional enhancements across multimedia, marketing tools, and web contentAlongside the flagship innovations, the release adds enhancements that help teams scale multimodal content across key channels. Phrase Studio now delivers more natural AI dubbing with improved pronunciation and emotion controls, plus automated multimedia workflows through a new Studio API and native Google Drive integration. Marketing and web teams gain smoother global delivery through integrations with Figma Buzz in Phrase Strings and Storyblok, helping them scale campaign and web content faster while staying on brand and in control.About PhrasePhrase is a world leader in AI-led language technology, helping organizations open the door to global business by reaching more people, making deeper connections, and driving faster growth across languages and cultures.The cloud-based Phrase Platform comes equipped with all the key capabilities a business needs to drive a multilingual content strategy. From AI-driven machine translation and world-leading translation management, to software and multimedia localization, best-in-class workflow automation, quality evaluation and analytics. The Phrase Platform is designed to connect, streamline and manage every possible translation task across the enterprise.That’s why brands like Uber, Shopify, Volkswagen, leading LSPs and global SI partners, and thousands of others choose Phrase to help them form meaningful connections with millions of people to accelerate their global growth. For more information, visit phrase.com.Connect with Phrase: LinkedIn | YouTube

