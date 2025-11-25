VuePlanner Integrates Sundogs Creative Scoring to Predict YouTube Ad Performance

Measurement of more than 150 ad attributes is now available within the CreativeVue intelligence suite

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VuePlanner , a leader in YouTube advertising activation and optimization, has integrated creative insights from Sundogs , a creative intelligence startup, into its CreativeVue suite.The collaboration enhances the AI-driven creative scoring within VuePlanner’s planning and targeting platform. Brands can now predict campaign performance before launch, and optimize ad creative for stronger engagement on YouTube, making a better investment for a better campaign.“Giving advertisers access to more insights at the beginning of their campaigns leads to predictable outcomes and provides confidence for increased investment,” said Jeremy Stewart, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of VuePlanner. “Sundogs has gone incredibly deep when it comes to scoring video ad creative, painting a holistic picture of how an ad will be received.By adding this data to our intelligence suite, we’re complementing our existing AI-based solutions with traditional diagnostic scoring born out of Google’s ABCD framework.”Sundogs’ AI evaluates more than 150 creative attributes, ranging from storytelling structure and pacing to emotion and sentiment, to benchmark ads against top-performing industry examples. With VuePlanner’s contextual targeting, advertisers can now forecast campaign outcomes and refine creative before launch, ensuring every ad dollar spent counts.“VuePlanner has already set the standard for precision in YouTube targeting – reaching the right audiences within the right context,” said Ben Jones, Co-Founder of Sundogs. “Our goal is to help brands bring that same precision to the creative itself. This marks our first API partnership, making it easier for teams to turn creative insights into smarter media decisions, bridging the gap between creative development, media investment, and performance.”The integration with Sundogs is the latest step in VuePlanner's plan to build out the capabilities of its CreativeVue intelligence suite. The company’s existing partnership with junbi.ai gives brands and agencies access to attention-based ad creative scoring technology, enabling them to optimize their ad creatives and ensure maximum impact and engagement.About VuePlannerVuePlanner is a leader in video ad planning and optimization and a member of the YouTube Measurement Program (YTMP). VuePlanner specializes in helping advertisers maximize the impact and efficiency of their YouTube campaigns through comprehensive planning and optimization services and works closely with brands and their agencies to uniquely solve the massive opportunity around transparent and brand suitable YouTube video advertising. Learn more at https://www.vueplanner.com About SundogsSundogs is a creative intelligence company using AI and human expertise to help the world’s biggest brands make more effective video ads. Founded by Ben Jones (Unskippable Labs, Google) and Jonathan Savitch (Routehappy, ATPCO), Sundogs combines Cannes-winning creative insight with data science so you can see inside your ads.

