Honesty, Wisdom, Emotional Health, Justice, Equality Demands That We Vote For Emotionally Super Qualified Leadership.

Use your mind/'I' to heal your brain. use the Brain and Mind to Improve Each Other. This is the truth about Trump.

Georgia please wake up: Trump's insanity must be a wake-up call to keep insanity away not only from the White House but also from the senate and congress.

Georgia, the power to make America sane again & greater than ever before is in your hands. Please give the senate power to Biden-Harris by voting out Perdue & Loeffler & voting in Warnock and Ossoff.” — Sajid Khan

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Trump announced that he is running for the presidency I did his presidential eligibility test. Trump failed the test.Being president of the US is an extremely serious business. Having the right to compete for the White House must demand above all very high emotional health standards. Every candidate running for the White House must be emotionally super healthy. All those who show even slight signs of being emotionally sick have to be banned from competing. An emotionally sick candidate who slips through must be removed from office as soon as there are signs of even slight emotional sickness. Trump's emotional sickness is on full display every single day. He is totally unfit for the White House. He has caused real damage all around.How long is America, especially the Republican leadership going to tolerate this insanity? For a very long time! As the Republican leadership is themselves almost as emotionally sick as Trump himself. In fact, they are worse than just emotionally sick, they are criminals as they are knowingly lying to cover Trump's insanity.Criminal behavior is emotionally challenged behavior that is generated by emotionally challenged brains. These Republican leader's own insanity is on full display. They too are unfit to be senators and congressmen.Republican America has a right to pursue their own agenda but they have no right to put emotionally challenged leaders like Perdue and Loeffler into the senate. It is immoral and should be illegal to vote insanity into the senate.Emotionally unfit candidates like Perdue and Loeffler must be voted out and emotionally well-qualified leaders Warnock and Ossoff must be voted in.Honesty, integrity, decency, wisdom, emotional health, justice, prosperity, equality, peace of mind, and above all conscientious behavior demands that we vote for emotionally super qualified leadership.I have a US patent on how to measure emotional health (EH) and as EH is wisdom, I have a presidential rating/wisdom test that goes as follows:1) Premature self (-2). A macho self considers itself above the law, is disrespectful, totally self-centered, prejudiced, has all the attributes of ignorance, and is insane.2) Immature self (-1). Corrupt, opportunistic, cunning, etc.3) Mature self (+1). Obeys the law but considers himself as the best.4) Super mature (+2). Selfless, humble, has all the attributes of wisdom/EH like compassionate, loving, etc.As you can see Trump comes out with a -2 rating, totally unfit for public service. His lapdogs are cunning opportunists who knowingly lie to cover up Trump's insanity. Having a -2 president with a -1 cabinet and -1 senators boils down to spending all this time, money, and effort to achieve -2 results for all America and at best -1 results. What else can you expect from -1 senators like Perdue and Loeffler? After all, -1 cannot ever equal +2!Georgia you can clearly see that Perdue and Loeffler have a leadership rating of -1. They are clearly unfit for the senate. Biden and Harris are not only wise/emotionally-super-healthy they are one of the best well-prepared team for the White House. Please let's give them the power of the senate and not let's not handicap their agenda with a win for Perdue and Loeffler.Georgia please vote according to your conscience!

MY HYPOTHESIS WITH ITS TRILLION DOLLAR APPLICATIONS.