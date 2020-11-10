BY VOTING RED WE WILL ADD TWO MORE LAPDOGS TO TRUMP'S TEAM OF HIMSELF & HIS ONE & ONLY ADVISER IN CHIEF, HIS INSANE GUT.

This is the truth about Trump. Our Education System Has Cutting Edge Mind Education While Brain Education Is Under the radar Screen. Why wait for old age to taste pure life when you can do it now.

As the only person who Trump listens to is his own insane gut, his team of senators consists of only those who blindly follow his insane gut without questioning

You need to pass on the control of the senate to Biden or Trump's insanity-controlled corrupt cunningly opportunistic -1 lapdog senators will be a stumbling block to Biden's EXPERTISE-powered plans.” — Sajid Khan

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CONGRATULATIONS GEORGIA FOR DRIVING INSANITY OUT OF THE WHITE HOUSE AND PLACING SANITY IN. BIDEN -HARRIS TEAM STILL NEED YOUR VOTE TO MAKE THE SENATE BLUE OTHERWISE THE BIDEN-HARRIS TASKS WILL REMAIN STALLED IN THE SENATE. PLEASE MAKE SURE WE GIVE FULL SENATE POWER TO BIDEN-HARRIS TO ACCOMPLISH THEIR GOALS.I have a US patent on how to measure emotional health (EH) and as EH is wisdom, I have a presidential rating/wisdom test that goes as follows:1) Premature self (-2). A macho self considers itself above the law, is disrespectful, totally self-centered, prejudiced, has all the attributes of ignorance, and is insane.2) Immature self (-1). Corrupt, opportunistic, cunning, etc.3) Mature self (+1). Obeys the law but considers himself as the best.4) Super mature (+2). Selfless, humble, has all the attributes of wisdom/EH like compassionate, loving, etc.As you can see Trump comes out with a -2 rating, totally unfit for public service. His lapdogs are cunning opportunists who knowingly lie to cover up Trump's insanity. Having a -2 president with a -1 cabinet and -1 senators boils down to spending all this time, money, and effort to achieve -2 results for all America and at best -1 results.Trump is so out of sanity that his cabinet consists of himself and his insane gut alone. All others are lapdogs who if they even slightly differ are thrown out. Trump does not hire the best advisers and policymakers, only those experts who agree that he is the greatest expert in history. So if we vote for our Republican candidates we will be adding two more lapdogs who will blindly support Trump's insanity. Even though Trump is out of the White Hosue he will still try to control America's agenda from the outside. Voting for these two red candidates will mean giving control of the senate to the insanity of Trump.Presidents learn from their mistakes and become better but Trump's insanity believes that he has already learned all there is to learn and so Trump cannot make a mistake. Also as he is the greatest winner of all times he cannot lose. And he believes the only way he can lose is by being cheated.All can see Trump's insanity is on full display.Both the Republican senate candidates are lapdogs of Trump's insane gut. And Trump will still control them even though he will be out of office. They will still pursue Trump's tried, tested, and failed policies on everything. From climate change to dignity, justice, equality, relationships, education, immigration, healthcare, social and emotional well being will all continue to suffer. Voting red means voting to keep the senate in the hands of insanity.Even Trump's so-called fantastic business leadership is a myth. Why do you think Trump is hiding his taxes? It is because he is as insane in business as he is in public service. A vote for red is a vote to keep the senate in Trump's insane control.From the above test, we can see that Biden is a +2 leader, emotionally fit which means he is wisdom qualified. One of Biden's exceptional qualifications is that his is not the last word in the room when it comes to professional expertise. He always seeks the best possible expertise. So he always chooses the best and the brightest to optimize American successes and minimize failures. He will replace lapdogs with cutting edge experts, each the top expert in their department, leaders who will bring real progress in every sector of life. In fact, the Social Progress Insitute that consists of several eminent Nobel Prize winners has called for action to stop America's social decline. They have certified that Trump and his lapdogs have hastened America's decline.SO EVEN THE NOBEL PRIZE WINNERS WANT YOU TO VOTE FOR THE DEMOCRAT SENATE CANDIDATES AND VOTE OUT REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES.You need to pass on the control of the senate to Biden otherwise Trump's insanity-controlled corrupt cunningly opportunistic -1 lapdog senators will be a stumbling block to Biden's wisdom-powered REFORMS.Trump and all his lapdogs need deep brain relaxation and brain therapy.ALL REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES NEED TO BE PUNISHED AT THE POLLS FOR KNOWINGLY COVERING-UP TRUMP'S LIES AND INSANITY.AMERICA CANNOT AFFORD BIDEN'S TOP EXPERTISE POWERED AGENDA STALLED FOREVER IN THE SENATE. PLEASE LET'S GIVE FULL SENATE POWER TO OUR BIDEN-HARRIS TEAM. LET'S VOTE BLUE.

MY HYPOTHESIS WITH ITS TRILLION DOLLAR APPLICATIONS.