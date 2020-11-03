THE TOP TRUMP EXPERTS ARE INVITED TO PROVE THAT TRUMP TRUTHFULLY DESERVES A SECOND TERM. THEY NEED TO PROVE HE IS SANE

This is the truth about Trump. use the Brain and Mind to Improve Each Other. Emotional intelligence comes from emotional health.

Even his greatest claim that he is a master of business is a hoax. Four bankruptcies and one more around the corner are clear proof that he is a failure.

By electing Trump we will be handing the White House once again to insanity. By electing Biden we will place wisdom in the White House. Will Trump's team please prove me wrong.” — Sajid Khan

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, November 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ever since Trump announced he is running for president I have published over 200 posts, comments, and press releases explaining why Trump is unfit for leadership in public service and even business. I would like to welcome his top experts to prove me wrong.I have a US patent on how to measure emotional health (EH) and as EH is wisdom , I have a presidential rating test that goes as follows:1) Premature self (-2). A macho self considers itself above the law, is disrespectful, totally self-centered, prejudiced, has all the attributes of ignorance, and is insane.2) Premature self (-1). Corrupt, opportunistic, cunning, etc.3) Immature self (+1). Obeys the law but considers himself as the best.4) Super mature (+2). Selfless, humble, has all the attributes of wisdom/EH like compassionate, loving, etc.I would like to ask his top team members, 'Which Level Describes Trump'?WHICH OF THE FOLLOWING QUALIFICATIONS DOES MR. TRUMP HAVE? SEXUAL IMMORALITY, IMPURITY, HATRED, DISCORD, JEALOUSY, FITS OF RAGE, SELFISH AMBITION, AND THE LIKE... - GALATIANS 5:20 OR FRUIT OF THE SPIRIT IS LOVE, PEACE, FORBEARANCE, KINDNESS, GOODNESS... - GALATIANS 5:22. HOW CAN A CHRISTIAN AND ANY OTHER PERSON OF GOD VOTE FOR MR.TRUMP?It is the likes of Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell that are the real culprits, after all, Trump is a slave of his insane gut. They are knowingly lying to deny Trump's insanity. Just imagine they are destroying American values just to support insanity. They too must be punished at the polls.Once bitten twice shy. Trump did not learn from his first bankruptcy. He did not learn from his second, third, and fourth ones either. And now he still owes probably a billion dollars, that too to foreign (German?) banks. So once again he will have to declare bankruptcy. Trump will never learn as his one and the only adviser in chief is his insane gut. Why do you think Trump is hiding his taxes? It is because it will show he is as insane in business as he is in leadership. Last time he won because he is a master of phony sizzle. This time around even his sizzle is off as his insanity is on full display every time he speaks. Biden 's wisdom is on full display. Biden's mind and brain are both professionally well experienced and emotionally qualified to be president. Yes, Biden does have a gaffe problem and that is because his physical brain is overworked and beyond tired. He does not have dementia. He needs deep brain relaxation which the best doctors cannot provide as they try to help him with mind relaxation when it is the brain that needs rest. I have figured out deep brain relaxation and I will help him with it.We have not seen the worst of Trump's insanity yet. Wait till the news reports start hitting him that he has lost. Not only will he not believe that he has lost and that the election was stolen from him; he will react abusively to everyone, including his base. He will be worse than a cornered tiger, he will be a rabid, cornered tiger. Between November 3 and January 20 he will do everything in his power to try to reverse the election result. Even when he is thrown out he will continue to canvas to get back into the White House in 2024. The Trump nightmare will continue but he will be out of power and the country will get back to a normal government. What is not normal is our leaders and experts not waking up to my pleas to take action on the fact that Trump is the symbol in chief of America's #1 problem that America is an emotionally challenged country. even according to the Social Progress Institute we need to take action on the fact that our social standards are falling and Trump is a catalyst that has hastened this mess. Trump is a slave of his insane gut that believes that it is the biggest expert on all issues, where the top experts are not as effectively armed with the knowledge they have. So science is cast aside in favor of his own gut's feelings. Trump's team of experts consists of himself and his insane gut. All other experts are his lapdogs who when they differ even slightly are fired. On the other hand, Biden is the complete opposite. He is eager to keep honing his skills. His is never the last word on any topic. Biden is always looking for better and better means to serve America. The Biden White House will be a well-researched government that will seek and act on real solutions.Where are all the body reading experts this time around? One can clearly see the fear, confusion, anger, disbelief, and the very insanity in Trump's eyes. His phony insanity powered overconfidence is now looking punctured. Just imagine he is so insane that he has spent these hundreds of millions of dollars and all his time and energy to win over his base who are already won over and will vote for him no matter what. He has no plan and he has run out of options and so he is going to try to cheat his way back into the White House.CAN TRUMP'S EXPERTS PLEASE EXPLAIN, 'WHEN TRUMP CANNOT FIX HIS OWN EMOTIONAL HEALTH HOW IS HE GOING TO PROVIDE WISE/EMOTIONALLY-HEALTHY LEADERSHIP'?

