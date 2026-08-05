Suspects Sought in an Attempted Robbery in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) seeks the community’s assistance to identify two suspects who assaulted a man and tried to rob him in Southeast.

On Sunday, July 12, 2026, at approximately 9:50 a.m., two suspects approached the victim in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The suspects demanded money from the victim. The victim did not comply and ran into a nearby store. The suspects followed the victim into the store, assaulted the victim, and attempted to take property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video and the photos below.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26096852