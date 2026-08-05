MPD Investigating R Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Northwest.



On August 4, 2026, at approximately 10:48 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 800 block of R Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded and, after finding no signs consistent with life, pronounced the man dead on scene.



The decedent has been identified as 59-year-old Robert Eugene Bland Jr., of Northwest, DC.



Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 26109288

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