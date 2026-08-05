TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Krewe of Pyros Mardi Gras Parade

On Saturday, August 8, 2026, the Krewe of Pyros Mardi Gras Parade will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and a street closure motorists should take into consideration:

On Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 12:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

• Eye Street from 5th Street to 9th Street, NW

• H Street from 6th Street to 9th Street, NW

• G Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

• 6th Street from H Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

• 7th Street from F Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

• 8th Street from G Street to I Street, NW

On Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 4:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

• I Street from 5th Street to 7th Street, NW

• 6th Street from H Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

On Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

• I Street from 5th Street to 9th Street, NW

• H Street from 6th Street to 9th Street, NW

• G Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

• 6th Street from H Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

• 7th Street from F Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

• 8th Street from G Street to I Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.