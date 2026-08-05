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What’s the Word – August 2026

“What’s the Word?” is an opportunity to hear directly from self-advocates about what’s important to them. This month’s article features Amanda Henning, a Partners in Policymaking and Youth Leadership Forum graduate. 

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If you or somebody you know would like to be featured in “What’s the Word?” contact Jeremy at jeremy.gundlach@wisconsin.gov.

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What’s the Word – August 2026

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