Community Connection: A Path to Community Leadership Webinar Series

This series builds leadership at every level from your own person-centered planning, to serving on boards and councils in your community, to systems advocacy that shapes policy. This 3-part webinar series is presented by BPDD and Wisconsin Managed Care Organization partners. All webinars are held from 12:00–1:00 PM CT.

Webinar 1: Person-Centered Planning for Community Connection (September 15th, 2026)

Discover how person-centered planning can help you build meaningful relationships, try new activities, and help you get involved in your community. Learn simple steps for turning goals into real plans. Hear from people how they have built their plan.

Webinar 2: Making a Difference: Serving on Community Boards and Councils (September 22nd, 2026)

Want to help make decisions in your community? Learn about ways to join advisory councils, nonprofit boards, local committees, and other community groups. Hear from people who serve on these boards and the difference they make.

Webinar 3: Using Your Lived Experience to Create Change (September 29th, 2026)

Your life experiences matter. Learn how to share your personal experiences in ways that teach others, influence leaders, and create change in your community. Hear from people who have used their life experience for change.