Survival Coalition: Special Education Survey

Calling all Wisconsin special education families!

Survival Coalition is helping conduct a statewide survey of parents of students with disabilities about their experiences with special education in Wisconsin. The survey is intended to help inform schools, legislators, and the press about what parents and students with disabilities are currently experiencing in schools.

Your experiences help tell an important story about how the amount of staff support, quality of special education and transition services, and how the current way special education is funded impacts students, families, and schools. We’d like to hear from at least 500 people from across Wisconsin! Help us reach our goal by adding your voice. You can submit anonymously and it should take

less than 10 minutes to complete!