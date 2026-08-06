Aithlete Launches Strong, Attracting Players Across Five Countries

A pickleball player uses the Aithlete app courtside to connect with the community, track activity, and access personalized Smart Coaching.

The rapidly growing Smart Coaching and community platform is redefining how pickleball players connect, improve, and engage in the world's fastest growing sport

We're building more than an app—we're creating the digital home for pickleball, connecting players, coaches, and the sport's growing global community.” — Maggie Remynse-Chou

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just weeks after its official debut at the Beer City Open, Aithlete has already attracted more than 500 players across five countries, demonstrating early global demand for a platform built specifically for the rapidly evolving pickleball community. Available free on iOS and the web, Aithlete is creating the digital home for pickleball by combining community, personalized coaching, and player engagement in one platform.

As pickleball continues to experience explosive growth—with nearly 25 million Americans participating last year—players are still relying on fragmented tools like text messages, Facebook groups, and generic fitness apps that were never designed for the sport. Aithlete is changing that by delivering a purpose-built ecosystem where players can play, connect, compete, and continuously improve.

Unlike traditional coaching platforms or scheduling apps, Aithlete brings together every aspect of the player experience. Members can track matches, drills, lessons, and workouts, connect with friends and local players, integrate wearable devices, and receive personalized Smart Coaching powered by proprietary technology and developed alongside many of the world's top professional players and coaches.

"I've spent days trying to organize games all over the Midwest, and having everyone in one place would ease so much of that," said Andrea Koop, co-founder of MLP Beer City Open,

former World No. 4 professional pickleball player and Aithlete Pro Partner. "This gives players a real avenue to connect and learn from professionals while meeting them where they already are."

The platform's vision extends far beyond helping players organize games. Aithlete is building the digital infrastructure for one of the fastest-growing sports in the world—creating a scalable platform that increases player engagement while making elite instruction accessible to everyone through personalized coaching content.

Founder and CEO Maggie Remynse-Chou, a former Top 10 professional player with experience building AI learning products used by more than 15 million people, believes this is only the beginning. "Our early adoption validates what we've believed from day one—that pickleball deserves a modern digital platform built specifically for its community," said Remynse-Chou. "We're just getting started. Over the coming months we'll introduce our Android app, expand wearable integrations, grow our Smart Coaching library, and announce additional world-class professional players and coaches joining the platform."

With participation in pickleball accelerating worldwide and demand for high-quality coaching, community, and digital engagement continuing to grow, Aithlete is positioned to become the platform connecting millions of players on and off the court.

About Aithlete

Aithlete is the digital home for pickleball, bringing together community, personalized Smart Coaching, and player engagement into one integrated platform. Built by players for players, Aithlete helps athletes connect, improve, and elevate their game through technology designed specifically for pickleball.

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