HitCheck and Healthy Roster Offer an Enhanced New Integration for Athletic Trainers

Integration simplifies EHR workflows, supports faster decisions, and prioritizes athlete brain health

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HitCheck and Healthy Roster Partner to Streamline Concussion Assessments and Athlete Health Management for 2025 Sports Season

HitCheck, the leading mobile app for monitoring cognitive performance and screening for concussions, has announced a strategic integration with Healthy Roster, a top-tier electronic health record (EHR) platform designed specifically for athletic trainers. This integration enables automatic syncing of HitCheck’s baseline and post-injury cognitive test data into Healthy Roster—streamlining workflows, eliminating manual data entry, and ensuring fast, secure access to critical brain health information during injury assessments.

HitCheck delivers rapid, standardized neurocognitive testing through a mobile app that evaluates nine key brain functions commonly affected by concussions. In just seven minutes, healthcare providers (HCPs) can administer engaging, gamified tests on a smartphone or tablet—anytime, anywhere. Post-injury test results are compared to each athlete’s personal baseline, providing objective data to inform clinical decisions. The platform also includes a 22-question symptom survey to track recovery progress over time.

“We envision a future where brain health screening is a standard part of every contact sport—protecting athletes from the long-term effects of concussions,” said Mike Piha, CEO and Co-Founder of HitCheck.

Healthy Roster is a trusted EHR solution serving over 2.4 million athletes across 1,000+ hospitals, healthcare systems, schools, and professional leagues. Its cloud-based tools allow athletic trainers to efficiently document, track, and manage injuries—now enhanced with integrated cognitive testing from HitCheck.

“This partnership ensures that athletic trainers using Healthy Roster have access to HitCheck’s fast and reliable concussion assessments—helping them promote safety and improve outcomes for every athlete,” said Nathan Heerdt, CEO and Co-Founder of Healthy Roster.

This collaboration highlights both companies’ commitment to advancing athlete safety and performance. With real-time cognitive data at their fingertips, trainers and healthcare professionals can better detect potential concussions, make faster, evidence-based decisions, and support safe return-to-play protocols.

About HitCheck

HitCheck turns traditional cognitive testing into quick, mobile assessments that help detect changes in brain function after a potential concussion. Tests measure areas such as memory, balance, coordination, reaction time, and attention. Used by over 500,000 subscribers across six countries, HitCheck partners with leading organizations like Stanford University, Howard University, Baylor Scott & White Health, American Youth Football, and the NFL Alumni Association.

Learn more: www.hitcheck.com/how-it-works Contact: info@hitcheck.com

About Healthy Roster

Healthy Roster is a purpose-built EHR platform for athletic trainers working in schools, sports programs, and industrial settings. It supports real-time injury documentation, secure communication, and telehealth services—empowering athletic trainers to deliver high-quality care wherever it's needed.

Learn more: www.healthyroster.com

