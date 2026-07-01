HitCheck and Headquarters Health Partner to Expand Access to Concussion Care

Connecting FDA-registered mobile concussion screening with specialized telehealth diagnosis, treatment, and recovery management

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — HitCheck®, a leading mobile brain health and concussion assessment platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Headquarters Health, a specialized telehealth provider focused on concussion diagnosis, treatment, and recovery management. Together, the two companies are creating a more connected concussion care experience by linking objective mobile cognitive screening with direct access to specialized telehealth services through a seamless digital pathway.

The partnership is designed to simplify one of the biggest challenges following a suspected concussion: knowing what to do next. Whether the user is a youth athlete, parent, coach, athletic trainer, military service member, healthcare provider, or an individual experiencing concussion symptom, the integrated experience provides a faster pathway from screening to expert medical care.

Through the partnership, users of the HitCheck platform who complete a concussion screening and are evaluating next steps will have direct access to Headquarters Health's telehealth scheduling platform through a seamless in-app experience. This capability is designed to reduce delays in care by making it easier to connect with licensed concussion specialists without searching independently for qualified providers or navigating multiple healthcare systems.

Concussions remain one of the most common yet frequently misunderstood injuries in sports, recreation, military environments, and everyday life. Millions of Americans experience traumatic brain injuries each year, and many individuals face uncertainty after a suspected concussion regarding where to seek specialized evaluation. Geographic limitations, provider shortages, and delayed access to concussion experts often prevent patients from receiving timely care.

The partnership addresses these challenges by creating a streamlined pathway from objective screening and symptom awareness to rapid access to specialized concussion evaluation and recovery management.

"Too often, individuals and families recognize symptoms of a concussion but are uncertain where to go next," said Mike Piha, CEO and Co-Founder of HitCheck. "This partnership creates a more complete pathway—from objective screening and symptom awareness to fast access to specialized telehealth care—helping patients, parents, coaches, athletic trainers, and organizations make more informed decisions following a potential brain injury."

HitCheck is an FDA-registered Class II computerized cognitive assessment aid that provides rapid mobile cognitive screening and objective performance measurements to support qualified medical personnel in concussion evaluation and management. Designed as a mobile-first platform, HitCheck delivers standardized cognitive assessments in minutes using a smartphone or tablet.

The platform measures multiple aspects of cognitive performance, including memory, attention, processing speed, reaction time, executive function, and other objective metrics that assist qualified healthcare professionals in evaluating potential cognitive changes following a suspected concussion. HitCheck is used across youth, high school, collegiate, and professional sports organizations, as well as military, healthcare, and occupational settings, and has administered more than one million assessments.

While objective screening is an important part of concussion management, it represents only the beginning of the patient journey. Medical evaluation, individualized treatment, symptom monitoring, and guided return-to-learn or return-to-play decisions remain essential components of comprehensive concussion care.

Headquarters Health was founded to make specialized concussion care more accessible through telehealth by connecting patients with licensed healthcare professionals experienced in concussion diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. Through virtual appointments, patients receive expert clinical evaluations, personalized treatment recommendations, follow-up care, and recovery guidance without the delays or travel often associated with finding concussion specialists.

"Our mission has always been to make expert concussion care more accessible," said Lucas Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder of Headquarters Health. "Partnering with HitCheck allows us to meet patients closer to the moment they begin evaluating symptoms and provide a faster, more convenient path to specialized care. When individuals can quickly connect with clinicians who understand concussion management, they are better positioned to receive appropriate treatment, education, and support throughout their recovery."

Initially launching across seven states—including California, Florida, Texas, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Ohio—the integrated telehealth experience is expected to expand as Headquarters Health continues its geographic growth and introduces additional clinical services.

The partnership reflects a broader evolution in digital healthcare, where screening, education, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up care are becoming increasingly connected. Rather than relying on separate technologies and providers, patients increasingly expect healthcare experiences that guide them seamlessly from assessment through recovery.

For schools, youth sports organizations, colleges, military units, employers, and healthcare partners already utilizing HitCheck, the partnership enhances existing concussion management programs by providing participants with not only rapid cognitive screening but also a direct pathway to specialized concussion care when additional evaluation is appropriate.

Parents also benefit from greater confidence knowing that after identifying concerning symptoms or completing a screening, they can quickly connect with experienced concussion clinicians through a trusted telehealth platform rather than navigating unfamiliar healthcare options during an already stressful situation.

"This is about more than screening," added Piha. "It's about improving outcomes by reducing friction between recognizing a potential concussion and getting help from experts who understand brain injury and recovery. By connecting objective assessment with specialized telehealth care, we're helping create a more complete concussion ecosystem that supports better decisions and better patient outcomes."

As concussion awareness continues to grow across sports, education, military, workplace safety, and healthcare, both organizations believe integrated digital care models will play an increasingly important role in improving access to specialized expertise while helping patients begin recovery sooner.

About HitCheck

HitCheck®, developed by HHITT, Inc., is an FDA-registered Class II computerized cognitive assessment platform that helps support concussion and brain health evaluation through rapid mobile cognitive and sensorimotor screening. The platform provides objective data to assist qualified medical professionals in concussion assessment and return-to-activity decision support. HitCheck is used across sports, military, healthcare, and wellness environments and has administered more than one million assessments.

About Headquarters Health

Headquarters Health is a specialized telehealth platform focused on concussion diagnosis, treatment, recovery management, and ongoing brain health support. Through a network of licensed healthcare professionals experienced in concussion medicine and traumatic brain injury (TBI), Headquarters Health provides convenient access to expert clinical evaluation, personalized treatment plans, follow-up care, and recovery guidance for individuals experiencing concussion-related symptoms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.