Edalex Expands its Consulting Practice with Skills-First Services

Edalex delivers skills-first consulting, skills mapping, RSD training and micro-credential strategy to help organisations implement scalable skills solutions.

Edalex delivers skills-first consulting, skills mapping, RSD training and micro-credential strategy to help organisations implement scalable skills solutions.

These services help bridge the gap between education and employability by providing tailored guidance for organisations at any stage of their skills journey.” — Dan McFadyen - Managing Director

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, August 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edalex, the company connecting learning, skills and evidence, today announced the launch of its comprehensive suite of skills-first strategic consulting services.

Designed to help organisations seamlessly navigate the shift to a skills-focused ecosystem, the new professional service offerings guide educational institutions and employers from initial consultation and in-house training to full-scale skills implementation.

With the global emphasis on skills-based hiring and micro-credentials accelerating, Edalex’s consulting division provides the specialised expertise necessary to act fast and effect real change. Edalex’s consulting services can be conducted as entirely platform-agnostic, or in coordination with award-winning skills-based platforms, such as SkillsAware and openRSD.

“Transitioning to a skills-first approach is not just a technological challenge; it is a strategic and pedagogical one,” said Dan McFadyen, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Edalex. “These services help bridge the gap between education and employability by providing tailored guidance for organisations at any stage of their skills journey.”

I. Six areas of skills and technology consulting support

Edalex’s advisory practice covers six core service areas, which can be engaged separately, bundled into a single engagement, or sequenced from initial strategy through to system implementation:

1. Skills Identification – surfacing the explicit and implicit skills already present in curriculum, unit guides and capability frameworks.

2. Skills Mapping & Consulting – translating curriculum into skills language, and mapping the connections between assessment, evidence, credentials and workforce relevance.

3. Gap Analysis & Pathways Consulting – designing the gap-analysis models and pathway logic institutions need to place learners or employees accurately against a target course, credential or role, and to build flexible routes rather than defaulting to a full qualification repeat.

4. Skills and AI Consultation – putting the governance, privacy and evidence groundwork in place so AI can support skills and recognition work, without pretending it solves the underlying curriculum problem on its own.

5. Technology Consulting and Solution Architecture – mapping the system integrations and data connections required before any platform investment, independent of vendor.

6. Skills Literacy and Capability Building – training internal teams to sustain skills translation work long after the initial engagement.

II. Built on a decade of curriculum and credentialing work

The practice draws on ten years of work connecting learning, skills and evidence across higher education, VET and workforce systems in Australia, Canada, USA and beyond. The consulting services team is spearheaded by globally-recognised industry experts such as Principal Skills Consultant Margo Griffith, who brings over 20 years of experience in higher education, EdTech, and the emerging skills ecosystem.

Organisations looking to evaluate their operational readiness can start with Edalex’s interactive Skills Strategy Check diagnostic or request a strategic consultation at: https://www.edalex.com/services

For more information about Edalex and its platforms, visit https://www.edalex.com

Edalex's Skills-First Strategy Consulting Services by Dan McFadyen

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