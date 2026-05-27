Edalex celebrates 10 years of innovation, connecting learning, skills and evidence in the global EdTech ecosystem

Over the last decade, the global shift toward a skills-first economy has accelerated rapidly, and I am incredibly proud of how our team has anticipated these changes to remain 'two steps ahead'” — Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex / Director of SkillsAware

HOBART, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edalex, the EdTech company connecting learning, skills and evidence, proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary. Launched on 1 June 2016, the award-winning software development company has spent the last decade driving the transition to a learner-centric, skills-first economy by creating pioneering solutions.

Centred around its vibrant company culture, deep-seated core values, and an unwavering commitment to empowering individuals, Edalex’s ten-year journey highlights significant global milestones. From stewarding the CODiE award-winning openEQUELLA platform to launching Credentialate in 2019, establishing openRSD in 2022, and co-founding SkillsAware in 2024, Edalex has continuously evolved to address the needs of millions of individuals, educators and employers worldwide through highly innovative and market-leading solutions.

Reflecting on this major milestone, Dan McFadyen, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Edalex, shared: “Reaching our 10-year anniversary is an incredible testament to our people, our partners, and our community. We exist to support and enable our clients, and we are thrilled with the long-term, deep relationships we develop. Over the last decade, the global shift toward a skills-first economy has accelerated rapidly, and I am incredibly proud of how our team has anticipated these changes to remain 'two steps ahead'.”

“Our success is built largely on our unique culture and core values,” said Alistair Oliver, Co-Founder and Director of Edalex. “From our 'all hands on deck' approach to collaboration, to building multi-layered, trust-filled partnerships across education and industry, and always remembering to 'get up and dance' to celebrate success and bring fun into our daily adventures - our values are truly lived and guide everything we do.”

Key milestones and impacts from Edalex’s first decade include:

- Stewardship of openEQUELLA - ongoing growth and evolution of openEQUELLA as a trusted open-source digital repository, providing a single source of truth for educational, library, and research content globally.

- Development of the first Credential Evidence Platform - the seminal launch of the Credentialate platform, providing the skills data ‘plumbing’ that connects legacy systems to workplace skills and produces an evidence-backed record for learners - and an important stepping stone to the establishment of SkillsAware.

- Pioneering open skills data - the introduction of openRSD, giving a vital human and machine-readable data structure and a common skills language that supports global workforce mobility and equitable skills-based hiring.

- AI-driven innovation - co-founding SkillsAware, providing an advanced, human-centred, AI-native engine to raise skills visibility, recognise prior learning (RPL) and map workforce skills to industry-validated frameworks to meet skills gaps.

- Strategic skills consulting and deployment services - delivering expert advisory, framework alignment, and implementation services that help global education institutions and enterprise organisations practically transition to skills-first models.

- Impactful research and community collaboration - partnering with key global advocates and producing foundational market research and ecosystem reports to shift the narrative toward broader learning recognition.

As Edalex steps confidently into its second decade, the multi-award winning company remains dedicated to its vision of unlocking the latent abilities of individuals, fostering learner agency, and deeply collaborating within the learn-and-work ecosystem. To commemorate this landmark milestone and honour the collective efforts that have shaped the company’s success, the entire Edalex team gathered recently in Hobart for a well-deserved anniversary celebration and reflection on the journey so far - and what comes next.

For more information about Edalex and its platforms visit https://www.edalex.com

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