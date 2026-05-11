SkillsAware named finalist for “Innovator of the Year – Best Use of AI” in the 2026 HR Innovation Awards

SkillsAware was named a finalist for “Innovator of the Year – Best Use of AI” at the prestigious 2026 HR Innovation Awards, hosted by HR Leader.

We’re not building another tool for the HR stack. We’re making workforce capability visible - so organisations can see and use the skills they already have.” — Yasmin King, Co-Founder and CEO of SkillsAware

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkillsAware, the human-centred, AI-powered skills recognition engine, has been named a finalist for “Innovator of the Year – Best Use of AI”at the inaugural 2026 HR Innovation Awards. Hosted by HR Leader, these awards celebrate the breakthrough technologies and leadership strategies that are redefining the Australian workforce landscape.

The recognition comes just weeks after the successful Sydney launch of the third major release of SkillsAware, the result of extensive user testing since its initial launch, marking a pivotal moment for the company as it moves beyond traditional HR technology to provide a foundational skills infrastructure layer for the global economy.

The HR Innovation Awards shortlist highlights SkillsAware’s commitment to a "Human-in-the-loop" (HITL) architecture. Unlike black-box AI systems, SkillsAware uses agentic AI to map evidence of life-wide skills - including international and non-formal experience - while keeping professional human judgment as the ultimate authority for validation.

“Being named a finalist for 'Best Use of AI' validates our core belief: that AI’s highest purpose is to amplify human potential, not replace it,” said Yasmin King, Co-Founder and CEO of SkillsAware. “We’re not building another tool for the HR stack. We’re making workforce capability visible - so organisations can see and use the skills they already have.”

This recognition from HR Leader signals a shift away from “believe me” resumes toward clear, structured evidence of skills - drawn from real work and consistently described against detailed, shared standards.

While much of AI in HR is focused on screening resumes, SkillsAware was recognised for using agentic AI to tackle a deeper problem: the visibility of real capability.

Today’s systems capture job titles, not what people can actually do. As a result, up to 80% of workforce capability remains invisible. This isn’t just inefficient - it contributes directly to shortages in sectors like construction, care, and mining, where employers can’t reliably see or compare skills.

SkillsAware addresses this by capturing real-world evidence of what people can do, and mapping it consistently against more than 73,000 granular, machine-readable skill descriptors. The result is a clear, comparable picture of capability - across roles, sites, and sectors.

In high-stakes industries like mining and healthcare, trust is non-negotiable. Decisions rely on consistent, verifiable skill information - not assumptions. This recognition reflects a broader shift: the future of workforce systems is not just about efficiency, but about the integrity and consistency of how we describe and use human capability.

About the HR Innovation Awards

The HR Innovation Awards, presented by HR Leader, recognise excellence in the HR profession across Australia. The awards highlight individuals and organisations that are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in people management, workforce planning, and technological integration.

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