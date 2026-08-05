Dodge County Intern Program Celebrates Successful Second Year

From Left, County Administrator Cameron Clapper, Community Development Marketing and Communications Manager Morgan Muche, Braxton Soldner from Dodgeland High School, Carter Wild from Horicon High School, and Paige Murphy from Lakeside Lutheran High School and Board Chair Dave Frohling are pictured together following the interns' presentation at the Executive Committee on Aug. 3.

This press release was written by 2026 Dodge County Intern Paige Murphy.

JUNEAU, Wis. — Dodge County is proud to announce the successful completion of the second year of its impactful Internship Program. The three interns each brought their unique perspectives and skills to their roles within Dodge County.

This year’s interns were Braxton Soldner from Dodgeland High School, Carter Wild from Horicon High School, and Paige Murphy from Lakeside Lutheran High School. Throughout the seven-week program, the interns visited 11 Dodge County departments and engaged in a wide array of projects.

“This hands-on experience really opened my eyes to what county government does,” Murphy said. “I was very surprised to see all the work that happens behind the scenes that produces the outcomes the public sees.”

Murphy’s feedback is important and highlights the results of the interns’ efforts.

“This internship gives high school students an inside look at the wide range of careers and services within county government,” said Morgan Muche, Community Development Marketing and Communications Manager. “Braxton, Carter and Paige approached each department with curiosity and professionalism, and we hope these experiences help them better understand the career opportunities available right here in Dodge County.”

Among the many different opportunities offered throughout the internship, the students spent a week learning about the work of the Land Resources and Parks Department. They explored topics including zoning, land-use regulations, and the management of Dodge County parks.

Wild and Soldner went to Nitschke Mounds Park to create a ramp that produced a smooth transition from the boardwalk to the grass trail. These interns found a way to better the community throughout their internship. Later in the week, at Nitschke park, Murphy, Soldner, and Wild picked wild parsnip to keep the residents of Dodge County safe and help the community enjoy Nitschke Mounds Park even more.

“This week was one of my favorite parts of the whole internship,” Wild said. “I was very fascinated with the complex aspects that went into maintaining a park system. The parks and recreation field is already hard enough to get into, but being able to work with the parks allowed me to build relationships with many different people, which will give me various opportunities later in my career.”

Soldner echoed Wild’s sentiment. He particularly enjoyed the Land and Water Conservation department the most.

“I enjoyed learning about the different ways that the department looks at soils, and how no till systems can be beneficial and cost effective for farmers,” Soldner said. “I also thought it was beneficial to see what the differences were with cover crop verse without and why the Land and Water Conservation department is pushing for more farmers to have cover crops.”

The interns had the privilege to see the backstage process and get the full understanding of why cover crops are more beneficial for the farmers.

Over this two-month internship they documented their experiences through photos and information that they put in a slide show to display during the presentation to the Executive Committee on Aug. 3.

This year, the interns were able to enjoy and grow from these experiences. This Internship offers a unique opportunity for students to gain more insight on how the county works. This not only helps cultivate the next generation but also will strengthen the workforce within Dodge County. This internship helped these interns build professional networks, making them well prepared for their future careers.