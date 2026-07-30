Volunteering: A Simple Way to Make a Big Difference

JUNEAU, Wis. — Every weekday, the ADRC of Dodge County’s Senior Nutrition Program does much more than provide a meal, it delivers nourishment, connection, and peace of mind to older adults throughout our community.

Our program serves older adults in two ways. We operate six congregate dining sites throughout Dodge County where older adults can enjoy a healthy, balanced lunch in a welcoming setting, and we deliver nearly 180 meals every weekday to homebound residents through 11 meal routes across the county.

If you're looking for a good meal and good company, we encourage you to visit one of our dining sites. They're more than just a place to eat, they're a place to visit with friends, meet new people, and stay connected to your community. Many participants tell us that the conversation around the table is just as important as the meal itself.

For those who are unable to leave home, our home-delivered meal program helps ensure they continue to receive the nutrition they need. Our volunteer drivers are often the only person a homebound senior sees all day. They offer a smile, a few minutes of conversation, and the reassurance that someone is checking in. Those small interactions can make a big difference.

Here's the reality: we can't do this without volunteers.

The demand for home-delivered meals continues to grow, and we currently have several meal routes that need volunteer drivers. Every new volunteer helps us continue serving older adults throughout Dodge County and ensures that those who depend on this service can continue receiving it.

You don't have to volunteer every day to make a difference. Whether you can help once a week, once a month, or fill in as a substitute driver, your time has a real impact. Just a few hours can help a neighbor remain healthy, independent, and living safely at home.

If you're interested in joining us as a volunteer—or if you or someone you know would like to learn more about our congregate dining sites or home-delivered meal program—we'd love to hear from you.

Call the ADRC of Dodge County at 920-386-3580, visit www.co.dodge.wi.gov/adrc, or stop by our office to learn more. Whether you're sharing a meal with friends or delivering one to a neighbor, you can be part of a program that strengthens our community every single day.