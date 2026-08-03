Dodge County to hold Public Hearing for Data Center Moratorium

JUNEAU, Wis. — Dodge County residents are invited to participate in a public hearing regarding a proposed temporary moratorium on new data center development in County Zoned unincorporated areas of Dodge County. The hearing will be held Monday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. in the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau.

The public hearing, conducted by the Land Resources and Parks Committee, is part of the county's legislative process for considering a formal moratorium. The proposed moratorium, if approved, would provide county officials with time to review existing regulations, research best practices, and determine whether updates to the county's zoning ordinance are necessary to address future data center development.

The discussion began in early June when County Board Supervisor Cathy Houchin introduced the proposal to the Executive Committee based on constituent feedback. Following committee discussion, members agreed to forward an advisory resolution to the full County Board for consideration.

At its June 16 meeting, the Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved an advisory resolution supporting a temporary moratorium on new data center development in unincorporated areas of the county. During discussion, supervisors amended the proposed duration from its original timeframe to an 18-month moratorium before approving the advisory resolution.

The advisory resolution does not establish a moratorium. Instead, it expresses the County Board's support for further review and initiates the formal process required to consider a zoning ordinance amendment. Before any moratorium can take effect, the proposal must be reviewed by the Land Resources and Parks Committee, receive public input, and ultimately return to the County Board for consideration and adoption.

"The County Board has heard from residents who want us to take a thoughtful approach to this type of development," County Board Chair Dave Frohling said. "Approving an advisory resolution demonstrates our commitment to listening to our constituents while ensuring we have the time to gather facts, conduct research, and evaluate whether our zoning regulations adequately address future data center proposals.”

If approved following the required public hearing and legislative process, the temporary moratorium would apply only to unincorporated areas of Dodge County that are subject to county zoning regulations. Municipalities with their own zoning authority or that have no zoning regulations would not be affected.

Residents who are unable to attend the public hearing may submit written comments to Code Administration Manager Terry Ochs at tochs@co.dodge.wi.us no later than Friday, Aug. 7. All comments received by the deadline will be shared with the Land Resources and Parks Committee for consideration as part of the public hearing process.