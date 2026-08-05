New HYDROWRAP PUMA FLASHING from W. R. MEADOWS delivers rapid curing, fabric-free waterproofing to keep commercial projects on schedule.

HYDROWRAP PUMA FLASHING was developed to help complete detailing work faster without sacrificing durability or long-term performance.” — Donnie Kruger, Building Envelope Product Manager for W. R. MEADOWS

HAMPSHIRE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- W. R. MEADOWS INTRODUCES RAPID-CURING HYDROWRAP PUMA FLASHING TO KEEP WATERPROOFING PROJECTS MOVING!W. R. MEADOWS, INC. is pleased to introduce HYDROWRAP PUMA FLASHING, a rapid-curing, liquid-applied flashing and detailing membrane designed to provide reliable waterproofing protection in critical transition areas while helping contractors reduce installation time. Built on advanced PUMA technology, the new membrane cures quickly (even in cold weather) and eliminates the need for reinforcing fabric, allowing projects to move forward faster with fewer installation steps.Designed to protect against water infiltration at deck-to-wall intersections, corners, wall-to-wall tie-ins, cracks, joints, and penetrations, HYDROWRAP PUMA FLASHING creates a durable, flexible barrier that helps safeguard concrete structures from water, chlorides, deicing salts, chemicals, gasoline, oils, and antifreeze. The system is compatible with concrete, metal, and exterior-grade wood substrates, making it suitable for a wide range of commercial waterproofing applications.One of HYDROWRAP PUMA FLASHING's key advantages is its ability to cure rapidly, even in temperatures as low as 15° F (-10° C) when properly catalyzed, helping contractors extend the construction season and minimize weather-related delays. The membrane also becomes traffic safe in approximately one hour, allowing subsequent construction activities to begin sooner than with many traditional detailing systems."Time spent waiting for detailing materials to cure can slow project progress and delay the next phase of construction.," said Donnie Kruger, Building Envelope Product Manager for W. R. MEADOWS. "HYDROWRAP PUMA FLASHING was developed to help contractors complete detailing work faster without sacrificing durability or long-term performance. By eliminating reinforcing fabric and delivering rapid cure times, we're giving installers a system that's both efficient and dependable."HYDROWRAP PUMA FLASHING is part of a complete detailing system from W. R. MEADOWS. The product is supported by HYDROWRAP UNIVERSAL PRIMER for porous and non-porous substrates, HYDROWRAP MOISTURE-TOLERANT PRIMER for damp concrete and masonry substrates, HYDROWRAP CATALYST to initiate rapid curing, and HYDROWRAP PUMA CLEANER for cleaning tools and reactivating cured overlap areas during tie-ins and repairs. Together, these products provide contractors with a comprehensive flashing solution designed to simplify installation across a variety of project conditions.HYDROWRAP PUMA FLASHING is designed for use with HRM 714 , W. R. MEADOWS' hot-applied rubberized asphalt waterproofing system. HRM 714 provides seamless, monolithic waterproofing for demanding applications including plaza decks, green roofs, parking decks, tunnels, and bridge decks. Together, HRM 714 and HYDROWRAP PUMA FLASHING provide contractors with a complete waterproofing system that combines durable membrane protection with fast, efficient detailing at critical transitions.To learn more, visit: https://www.wrmeadows.com/hydrowrap-puma-flashing/ Founded in 1926, W. R. MEADOWS is a fourth-generation, family-owned manufacturer celebrating 100 years of serving the construction industry in 2026. With 12 manufacturing facilities across North America, W. R. MEADOWS develops high-performance building materials designed to protect and enhance the built environment, including concrete curing and sealing compounds, joint sealants, expansion joints, waterproofing systems, and air barrier products trusted by contractors, architects, engineers, and design professionals worldwide. For additional information, visit http://www.wrmeadows.com ###

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