W. R. MEADOWS EXPANDS INTO FOAM TECHNOLOGY WITH ACQUISITION OF ALCOT PLASTICS LTD.

W. R. MEADOWS acquires Alcot Plastics, expanding foam manufacturing capabilities and product offerings across North America.

Bringing Alcot Plastics into the W. R. MEADOWS family is about more than expanding our product line, It reflects our dedication to long-term growth and to building partnerships.” — Glenn Tench, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at W. R. MEADOWS

HAMPSHIRE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- W. R. MEADOWS , a leading manufacturer of high-performance construction materials, is proud to announce the acquisition of Alcot Plastics Ltd., a well-established producer of extruded polyethylene foam products based in Guelph, Ontario, Canada.This strategic acquisition represents a major step in W. R. MEADOWS’ growth initiative to broaden its product portfolio, strengthen manufacturing capabilities, and expand service to customers across North America and Canada. By integrating Alcot Plastics’ industry-leading expertise in foam extrusion into the W. R. MEADOWS family of companies, and its nearly century of innovation in construction materials, W. R. MEADOWS is positioned to deliver even greater value and performance for its partners by expanding its manufacturing capabilities and its ability to provide comprehensive solutions to customers.Founded in 1983, Alcot Plastics has built a strong reputation for developing advanced foam extrusion technologies that set new standards for efficiency, quality, and adaptability. Their proprietary single-screw extrusion system offers advantages such as shorter startup times, the ability to efficiently run smaller orders, and precise automatic control systems. This innovation has fueled Alcot’s success in producing high-quality foam products, including backer rods, expansion joint fillers, screening spline, foam sheets, pool noodles, and specialty custom products.Under the acquisition, Alcot Plastics will continue to operate under its current name and management structure as an independent business unit. All employees will remain in place, ensuring stability for their existing customer base while enhancing W. R. MEADOWS’ ability to serve the concrete construction industry with expanded offerings in foam-based materials.“Bringing Alcot Plastics into the W. R. MEADOWS family is about more than expanding our product line,” said Glenn Tench, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at W. R. MEADOWS. “It reflects our dedication to long-term growth and to building partnerships that strengthen our ability to deliver value, quality, and performance for decades to come.”The addition of Alcot Plastics reflects W. R. MEADOWS’ long-standing mission to advance building solutions that enhance performance, efficiency, and durability. Together, the companies are poised to create new synergies in manufacturing and product development that will benefit both existing and future customers.For more information about W. R. MEADOWS, INC. and/or ALCOT PLASTICS, LTD., please visit www.wrmeadows.com or https://alcotplastics.com/ ###

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