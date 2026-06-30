W. R. MEADOWS INTRODUCES FINISH-ASSIST PRO: A COLLOIDAL SILICA CONCRETE FINISHING AID

W. R. MEADOWS INTRODUCES FINISH-ASSIST PRO: A COLLOIDAL SILICA FINISHING & TROWELING AID DEVELOPED FOR TODAY'S EVOLVING CONCRETE MIX DESIGNS

FINISH-ASSIST PRO was developed to help finishers maintain productivity and finish quality while adapting to modern concrete technologies and sustainability-driven mix designs.” — Jim Becker, Product Manager - Construction Liquids

HAMPSHIRE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hampshire, IL – As the concrete industry continues to adopt lower-carbon mix designs and new cement technologies, contractors are facing a growing challenge: achieving consistent, high-quality finishes with concretes that often behave differently than traditional mixes. To help address these changing jobsite conditions, W. R. MEADOWS, INC. has introduced FINISH-ASSIST PRO , a ready-to-use, colloidal silica-based finishing and troweling aid engineered to improve the surface workability and finishability of concrete during placement and finishing.Driven by sustainability initiatives, concrete producers are increasingly utilizing portland limestone cement (PLC), supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs), alternative SCMs, and emerging binder technologies. While these innovations can reduce environmental impact and enhance long-term performance, they can also create finishing challenges, including reduced surface workability, increased trowel drag, and shorter finishing windows.FINISH-ASSIST PRO was developed specifically to help contractors navigate these evolving conditions. The product enhances surface lubricity, helping finishers achieve smoother, more uniform concrete surfaces while extending workability without increasing the water-to-cement ratio. Particularly beneficial during hot, dry, or windy conditions, FINISH-ASSIST PRO also helps minimize rapid surface moisture loss and may be used as an effective evaporation reducer.“Today’s contractors are working with concrete that handles differently in its fresh state than the mixes they were accustomed to just a few years back,” said Jim Becker, Product Manager - Construction Liquids for W. R. MEADOWS. “FINISH-ASSIST PRO was developed to help finishers maintain productivity and finish quality while adapting to modern concrete technologies and sustainability-driven mix designs.”The launch of FINISH-ASSIST PRO also reflects W. R. MEADOWS' broader focus on supporting concrete placement from start to finish. The product serves as a key component of the company's Comprehensive Concrete Placement & Curing System (CPCS) , which combines EVAPREevaporation retardant, FINISH-ASSIST PRO, and compatible curing products into a coordinated approach designed to address moisture management, finishing consistency, and long-term concrete performance.Ideal for interior and exterior flatwork, decorative concrete, hard-troweled floors, tilt-up construction, and overlays, FINISH-ASSIST PRO integrates seamlessly into existing placement and curing practices. It is compatible with evaporation retardants, liquid membrane-forming curing compounds, and other standard curing methods, making it suitable for both traditional and low-carbon concrete applications."As concrete technology continues to evolve, contractors need practical tools that help them adapt without compromising quality," said Anita Vuchkovska, Product Manager-Construction Liquids & Industrial Coatings for W. R. MEADOWS. "FINISH-ASSIST PRO is designed to help bridge the gap between sustainability goals and jobsite performance."To learn more, visit: https://www.wrmeadows.com/finish-assist-pro-colloidal-silica-concrete-finishing-troweling-aid/ Founded in 1926, W. R. MEADOWS is a fourth-generation, family-owned manufacturer celebrating 100 years of serving the construction industry in 2026. With 12 manufacturing facilities across North America, W. R. MEADOWS develops high-performance building materials designed to protect and enhance the built environment, including concrete curing and sealing compounds, joint sealants, expansion joints, waterproofing systems, and air barrier products trusted by contractors, architects, engineers, and design professionals worldwide. For additional information, visit www.wrmeadows.com

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