Macrovey Named a Finalist in Three 2026 Supply Chain Excellence Awards

Macrovey Mobile Warehouse System delivering rapidly deployable, autonomous warehouse automation for scalable fulfillment operations.

Macrovey is a finalist in three 2026 Supply Chain Excellence Awards categories for innovations in deployable warehousing and robotics.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Macrovey has been named a finalist in three categories at the 2026 Supply Chain Excellence Awards USA, recognizing the company's innovations in warehouse automation, intelligent software orchestration, and robotics-driven fulfillment.Macrovey was recognized in the following categories:Supply Chain Innovation Award – Deployable Autonomous Warehousing for Dynamic Supply ChainsWarehouse Initiative Award – Deployable Autonomous Warehousing for Dynamic Supply ChainsBest Use of Robotics – Scalable Automation for Complex Order AssemblyThe recognition highlights Macrovey's approach to helping organizations build more agile, scalable, and resilient supply chains through modular automation solutions that can be rapidly deployed wherever additional fulfillment capacity is needed.Macrovey's Deployable Autonomous Warehousing platform combines autonomous mobile robots, robotic picking systems, intelligent storage and retrieval, AI-driven orchestration, and the Toccoa Operational Platform into modular systems that can be deployed in traditional facilities, trailers, or shipping containers. The Toccoa Operational Platform is Macrovey's ERP, Warehouse Management System (WMS), Warehouse Control System (WCS), and robotics orchestration platform, providing a unified software environment for enterprise operations, inventory management, fulfillment, and warehouse automation. Together, these technologies enable organizations to rapidly expand warehouse capacity without the lengthy construction timelines and infrastructure investments typically associated with conventional warehouse automation.Designed for commercial distribution, manufacturing, third-party logistics, disaster response, and defense logistics operations, the platform allows organizations to scale automation as operational demands change while maintaining centralized visibility and control.Macrovey's Scalable Automation for Complex Order Assembly solution addresses one of warehouse fulfillment's most complex challenges: efficiently assembling high-SKU, mixed-product orders. Powered by the Toccoa Operational Platform, the solution orchestrates autonomous mobile robots, robotic picking stations, intelligent storage systems, and predictive optimization to improve throughput, increase order accuracy, and simplify fulfillment operations.Rather than deploying standardized automation packages, Macrovey works closely with each customer to understand operational workflows, throughput requirements, labor constraints, and business objectives before designing a solution tailored to the application. This engineering-led approach enables organizations to implement scalable automation that evolves alongside their operations while leveraging a common technology platform.About MacroveyMacrovey develops intelligent warehouse software, robotics, and autonomous material handling solutions for commercial and government supply chains. Its solutions help organizations improve fulfillment performance, increase operational visibility, and deploy automation more quickly and flexibly across a wide range of warehouse and logistics environments.

Macrovey's Mobile Warehouse System

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