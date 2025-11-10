Macrovey Partners with CaPow to Deliver Continuous-Power Automation and Maximum ROI for Warehouses of All Sizes

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Macrovey, a U.S.-based leader in autonomous warehouse and logistics automation, has announced a strategic selling partnership with CaPow, the developer of the revolutionary Power-in-Motion wireless charging technology for mobile robots.This collaboration enables Macrovey to integrate CaPow’s in-motion charging technology into its fully autonomous, customer-tailored warehousing systems, allowing continuous operation of robotic fleets without the downtime associated with battery swaps or static charging stations.“Our mission has always been to make automation attainable — not just for global distribution centers, but for any warehouse seeking to scale efficiently,” said Matt Labinski, Director of DoD & Commerce Business Development at Macrovey. "By integrating CaPow’s Power-in-Motion technology, we’re giving customers the ability to achieve true 24/7 throughput while maximizing ROI — whether they’re adopting automation for the first time or optimizing existing robotic operations.”“This collaboration represents another important step in transforming how automation systems are powered,” said Prof. Mor Peretz, CEO and Co-Founder of CaPow. “Our technology is already proving its impact in industrial environments - improving throughput, and reshaping the economics of automation. With partners like Macrovey, Power-in-Motion continues to evolve from a breakthrough concept into an operational standard.”Macrovey’s systems combine AI-driven control software, robotic arms, AMRs, and mobile warehouse infrastructure to deliver complete end-to-end automation solutions based on customer’s pain points or automations goals. Through the partnership, Macrovey will: Leverage CaPow’s charging technology within its autonomous warehouse systems to ensure continuous operation and reduced energy downtime. Help companies already using robotics in their warehouses upgrade to CaPow’s charging platform, unlocking higher uptime and throughput. Deliver measurable ROI by lowering energy costs, reducing redundant fleets, and increasing equipment utilization — making automation viable for operations of all sizes and budgets.The partnership between Macrovey and CaPow marks a key step toward enabling continuous-power autonomous logistics for manufacturing, defense, and commercial supply-chain environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.