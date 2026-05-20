Macrovey Highlights Accessible, Scalable Automation at MODEX 2026

Deployable, containerized automation built for scalable operations

Macrovey showcased practical, small-footprint automation solutions focused on simplifying complex warehouse operations.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Macrovey drew strong interest at MODEX 2026 by showcasing a different approach to warehouse automation — one focused on ease of implementation, operational flexibility, and systems designed to fit within real-world facilities and budgets. While many automation solutions focus on large, fixed infrastructure, Macrovey’s exhibit and seminar centered around making advanced automation more accessible through compact system designs, modular deployments, and technology that can scale over time.At the heart of Macrovey’s MODEX presentation was its seminar, “Designing Scalable Automation for Complex Order Assembly,” which explored how companies can simplify increasingly complex fulfillment operations without adding unnecessary operational burden.Using a real-world bakery distribution example, the presentation demonstrated how automation can improve order accuracy, reduce costly fulfillment errors, and help warehouse teams handle high-volume operations more efficiently while maintaining flexibility for future growth.“Organizations want automation that works with their operations, not systems that force them to redesign everything around the technology,” the seminar emphasized. “The goal is to scale automation in a way that remains flexible, practical, and manageable.”Throughout MODEX, attendees showed particular interest in Macrovey’s emphasis on: Small-footprint automation designed for constrained spaces• Flexible systems that can scale alongside operations• Faster implementation without major facility disruption• Unified visibility across warehouse and business operations• Practical automation focused on solving everyday operational challengesMacrovey also showcased Toccoa , its integrated software platform connecting warehouse execution, inventory visibility, robotics orchestration, and business operations into a single environment designed to simplify workflows and improve operational awareness.A recurring theme throughout the company’s MODEX presence was that automation does not need to be overwhelming to deliver meaningful value. Instead of requiring organizations to commit to massive infrastructure projects upfront, Macrovey demonstrated how companies can start with focused automation solutions and expand strategically over time.The company’s practical and scalable approach resonated strongly with manufacturers, distributors, and logistics providers seeking ways to improve efficiency while maintaining operational adaptability.About MacroveyMacrovey develops autonomous logistics, warehouse automation, and intelligent material handling solutions designed to simplify operations while improving visibility, flexibility, and efficiency. Its portfolio includes mobile sorting systems, autonomous material delivery technologies, deployable warehouse solutions, and Toccoa, an integrated platform combining ERP, WMS, and robotics orchestration into a unified operational ecosystem.

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