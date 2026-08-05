Gwen Conley Joins Herculite as Innovation Engineer

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YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Herculite Products is pleased to announce that Gwen Conley is joining Herculite as an Innovation Engineer. In this role, Lyle will focus on advancing Herculite’s innovation strategy, developing new products and solutions, and supporting growth across the organization.Gwen has nearly 2 years of experience with product development and improvement, materials testing, and quality control. Before joining Herculite, she worked as a Junior Materials Research Engineer at Greenleaf Corporation, where she contributed to research and development projects aimed at improving existing products and processes and creating new products to meet customer needs in the metal-cutting industry.Gwen graduated from Susquehanna University in 2023 with a Bachelor of Science in Physics and a minor in Mathematics. During her time there, she participated in undergraduate research that strengthened her analytical and problem-solving skills, was inducted into Sigma Pi Sigma – the national physics honor society – and earned the Outstanding Senior in Physics award in 2023. Gwen has always enjoyed solving problems and understanding how things work, which led her to pursue physics and a career in engineering.About Herculite Products Inc.Herculite, Inc. has been an innovative fabric company specializing in high-performance engineered composite textiles for over 75 years. As a pioneer in the synthetic fabrics industry, Herculite helped introduce laminated fabrics across many sectors. Today, Herculite Products Inc. offers a wide range of brands, products, and marketing, along with design, manufacturing, consulting, and technical expertise to benefit our customers. For information, contact Herculite customer care at 1-800-772-0036 or customercare@herculite.com.

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