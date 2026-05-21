Strataglass Introduces New Packaging Enhancements to Improve Product Protection, Handling, and Sustainability

Strataglass Core Strataglass Logo New Strataglass Core

By focusing on ergonomics, product protection, and sustainability, we are delivering not only industry-leading marine materials but also a smarter and more efficient customer experience.” — Craig Zola

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strataglass LLC, the leading manufacturer of high-performance marine enclosure materials , is proud to announce two significant packaging innovations designed to improve product handling, increase protection during shipping and storage, and support more environmentally responsible practices throughout the supply chain.At Strataglass, innovation extends beyond the performance of its marine enclosure products. From the manufacturing facility to fabricators and customers, every aspect of the product experience matters — including how materials are packaged and delivered. These latest packaging upgrades reinforce our commitment to quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.Improved Handling with New Punchout HandholdsStrataglass has added ergonomic punchout handholds to the exterior of each shipping box, creating a safer and more efficient handling experience for distributors, fabricators, and installers.The integrated handholds make lifting and carrying easier while promoting proper lifting techniques that help reduce the risk of back strain and workplace injuries. The new design also discourages dragging boxes across floors, a common handling issue that can damage packaging and potentially compromise the integrity of the product inside.By improving overall handling, Strataglass aims to reduce damaged shipments and enhance efficiency from the warehouse to the worksite.Introducing the New Internal Core Packaging Protection SystemIn addition to the external packaging improvements, Strataglass has redesigned its internal packaging with a new Core Packaging Protection System. The updated design replaces the traditional round tube with a durable protective cardboard sleeve that surrounds and stabilizes Strataglass bundles during transport and storage.The new system offers several important advantages, including enhanced product protection, improved airflow around vinyl sheets , and easier handling on fabrication tables. These improvements help maintain the premium quality and performance customers expect from Strataglass products.The redesigned packaging system also eliminates the adhesive chemicals previously used in the manufacture of round tubes, supporting cleaner packaging practices and aligning with the increasing industry demand for environmentally responsible materials.Key Benefits of the New Core Packaging Protection System• Reduced adhesive chemicals within packaging contents• Improved recyclability and easier disposal• Reduced use of paper and raw materials• Lighter overall packaging weight• Lower packaging costs contribute to greater supply chain efficiencyCommitment to Innovation and Sustainability“These packaging enhancements are another example of Strataglass’ s dedication to continuous improvement,” said Craig Zola, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “By focusing on ergonomics, product protection, and sustainability, we are delivering not only industry-leading marine enclosure materials, but also a smarter and more efficient customer experience from start to finish.”As the marine industry continues to evolve, Strataglass remains committed to advancing every aspect of its products — from on-the-water performance to packaging and delivery solutions.For more information about Strataglass products, visit www.strataglass.com or contact Herculite Products Inc. at 1-800-772-0036.About Strataglass, LLCStrataglass, LLC is the leading manufacturer of premium clear vinyl enclosure products for the marine, hospitality, and specialty markets. Known for their exceptional clarity, durability, and performance, Strataglass products are trusted worldwide by boatbuilders, fabricators, and end-users who demand only the best. For more information, visit www.strataglass.com About Herculite Products Inc.Herculite, Inc. has been an innovative fabric company specializing in high-performance laminated and coated fabrics for over 70 years. As a pioneer in the synthetic fabrics industry, Herculite helped introduce laminated fabrics across many sectors. Today, Herculite Products Inc. offers a wide range of brands, products, marketing, design, manufacturing, consulting, and technical expertise to benefit our customers. For information, contact Herculite customer care at 1-800-772-0036 or customercare@herculite.com.P.O. BOX 435, EMIGSVILLE, PA 17318 USA(800) 772-0036 (717) 764-1192 FAX (717) 764-5211

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